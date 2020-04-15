Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pay-TV & OTT Video Market Trends in Asia-Pacific provides an executive-level overview of the video entertainment market in Asia-Pacific. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV and OTT-SVoD markets in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.
Pay TV penetration in the Asia-Pacific region is set to increase slightly through 2024, weighed down by cord-cutting trends where more and more households are swapping out their pay-TV subscriptions for OTT-SVoD alternatives. However, rapidly deploying FTTH/P networks are spurring on the growth of IPTV, pushing overall pay TV growth into positive territory.
Viewers are increasingly eschewing the traditional pay-TV concept with contract lock-in and limited mobility for a TV anywhere concept that OTT-SVoD alternative can offer. Traditional pay-TV service providers need to look for ways to differentiate their service proposition by improving their delivery platforms and securing quality content.
The report provides in-depth analysis of the following:
Key Highlights
Companies Mentioned
