This report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.
According to the market intelligence report titled Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2029, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at $2,273.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow over $3,835.2 million by 2029. The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to grow at double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the drivers, restraints opportunities, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.
The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.N., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.
Research Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Research Scope
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
4.1 Definitions
4.1.1 Product Definition
4.1.2 Definition by Products
4.1.2.1 Instruments
4.1.2.2 Column-Based Instruments
4.1.2.3 Bead-Based Instruments
4.1.2.4 Low-Throughput Instruments
4.1.2.5 Medium-Throughput Instruments
4.1.2.6 High-Throughput Instruments
4.1.2.7 Kits
4.1.2.8 Reagents
4.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Automation Applications
4.2.1 Genomic/Plasmid DNA Extraction
4.2.2 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Extraction
4.2.3 Viral RNA Extraction
4.2.4 Cell-Free RNA Extraction
4.3 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2029
4.3.1 North America
4.3.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)
4.3.4 Latin America
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Number of Genetic Tests
5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Results
5.1.3 Rise in the Prevalence of Infectious Disease
5.1.4 Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing
5.1.5 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Molecular Biology
5.1.6 Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Genomic Data Protection
5.2.2 High Cost of Automated Instruments
5.2.3 Rigid Regulatory Standards
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Evolution of Biobanking in Healthcare
5.3.2 Capitalizing on the High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders
5.3.3 Growth in Emerging Nations
6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Industry Insights
6.1 Key Developments
6.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements
6.1.2 Collaborations and Agreements
6.1.3 Acquisitions
6.1.4 Business Expansions
6.2 Industry Trends
6.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Stabilization Products
6.2.2 Regulated vs. Multimodal Analysis
6.2.3 Novel Targets for Isolation and Purification
6.2.4 Exploring New Applications
6.2.5 Other Key Trends
7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: End User and Pricing Analysis
7.1 Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)
7.2 Pricing Analysis of Preferred Instruments
7.3 Pricing Analysis - Accessories and Components
7.4 Pricing Analysis - Consumables
8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2029
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Consumables
8.2.1 Kits
8.2.2 Reagents
8.3 Instruments
9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Kits Market, $Million, 2019-2029
9.1 By Workflow
9.1.1 Sample Isolation/Extraction/Purification
9.1.2 DNA/RNA Clean-Up and Concentration
9.1.3 DNA and RNA Quantification
9.2 By Analyte
9.2.1 DNA
9.2.2 RNA
10 DNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market, (by Source Type) $Million, 2019-2029
10.1 Cell-Free
10.1.1 By Sample
10.1.1.1 Blood
10.1.1.2 Serum/Plasma
10.1.1.3 Other Sources
10.1.2 By Application
10.1.2.1 Parental and Hereditary Testing
10.1.2.2 Tumor Testing
10.1.2.3 Transplantation
10.2 Genomic
10.2.1 Blood
10.2.2 Body Fluids
10.2.3 Buccal
10.2.4 Cell/Cultured Cell
10.2.5 FFPE
10.2.6 Forensic
10.2.7 Plant
10.2.8 Saliva/Swab
10.2.9 Serum/Plasma
10.2.10 Tissue
10.2.11 Stool, Urine, and Other Samples
10.3 Microbe
10.3.1 Bacterial
10.3.2 Fungus
10.3.3 Yeast
10.3.4 Other Sources
10.4 Plasmid
10.4.1 GigaPrep
10.4.2 MaxiPrep
10.4.3 MegaPrep
10.4.4 MidiPrep
10.4.5 MiniPrep
10.5 Viral
11 RNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market (by Source Type) $Million, 2019-2029
11.1 Genomic RNA
11.1.1 Blood
11.1.2 Body Fluids
11.1.3 Cell/Cultured Cell
11.1.4 FFPE
11.1.5 Plant
11.1.6 Saliva/Swab
11.1.7 Serum/Plasma
11.1.8 Tissue
11.1.9 Urine
11.1.10 Others
11.2 Microbial RNA
11.2.1 Bacteria
11.2.2 Yeast
11.2.3 Fungus
11.2.4 Others
11.3 Viral RNA
11.4 Cell-Free RNA
11.4.1 Serum/Plasma
11.4.2 Others
12 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2029
12.1 Silica-Based
12.2 Magnetic Particle Technology
12.3 Other Technologies
13 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Downstream Applications), $Million, 2019-2029
13.1 PCR
13.2 qPCR
13.3 NGS
13.4 Cloning
13.5 Microarray
13.6 Blotting Techniques
13.7 Other Applications
14 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by End User), $Million, 2019-2029
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories
14.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
14.4 Contract Research Organizations
14.5 Applied Testing
14.6 Clinical Diagnostic Centers
15 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Region)
15.1 North America
15.1.1 U.S.
15.1.2 Canada
15.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)
15.3 Latin America (LATAM)
15.4 Asia-Pacific
15.4.1 China
15.4.2 Japan
15.4.3 Rest-of-APAC
16 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Workflow)
16.2.1 Isolation/Extraction/Purification
16.2.2 Quality Control/Quantification
16.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Technology)
16.3.1 Automated Spin Column-Based Instruments
16.3.2 Magnetic Bead-based Instruments
16.3.3 Automated Liquid Handling Instruments
16.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Throughput)
16.4.1 Low Throughput Instruments
16.4.2 Medium Throughput Instruments
16.4.3 High Throughput Instruments
16.5 Quality Control/Quantification Instruments (by Technology)
16.5.1 Spectrophotometer
16.5.2 Fluorometers
16.5.3 Others
16.6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by End User)
16.6.1 Academic Research Institutes
16.6.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
16.6.3 Clinical Diagnostic Centers
16.6.4 Applied Testing (Biobanks, Forensic and Veterinary Laboratories)
16.6.5 Contract Research Organizations
16.7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Region)
16.7.1 North America
16.7.1.1 U.S.
16.7.1.2 Canada
16.7.2 Europe, Middle East, and Africa
16.7.3 Asia-Pacific
16.7.3.1 China
16.7.3.2 Japan
16.7.3.3 Rest-of-APAC
16.7.4 Latin America
17 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Share Analysis (Regional and Global)
17.1.1 Global
17.1.2 North America
17.1.3 EMEA
17.2 Growth Share Matrix by End User
17.3 Growth Share Matrix by Region
17.4 Growth Share Matrix by Products
18 Strategic Recommendations
18.1 Key Takeaways
18.2 Gap Analysis
18.3 Business Expansion Opportunity Mapping
18.3.1 By Product
18.3.2 By Region
18.4 Investment Opportunities
18.5 SWOT Analysis
18.6 Propitious Strategies to Succeed in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market
19 Company Profiles
19.1 Overview
Companies Mentioned
