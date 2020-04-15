Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Focus on Product, End User, Region/Country Data and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



According to the market intelligence report titled Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market- Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2029, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at $2,273.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow over $3,835.2 million by 2029. The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is expected to grow at double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2029, aided primarily by the impressive growth in the underlying manufacturing market.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

What are the key development strategies which are being implemented by major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2029 based on product type: instrument and consumables (kits and reagents) end User: academic research institutes, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies applied testing, contract research organizations, and clinical diagnostic centers region, North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market? What is the expected market dominance for each of these leading players?

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future and why?

What are the challenges in the nucleic acid isolation and purification market?

The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the drivers, restraints opportunities, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global nucleic acid isolation and purification market.



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the nucleic acid isolation and purification market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), New England Biolabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., QIAGEN N.N., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Promega Corporation, among others.



Research Highlights:

Nucleic acid isolation and purification market for kits is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period 2020-2029. However, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market for instruments is anticipated to witness the growth of 5.68% during the forecast period, 2020-2029.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc. is currently the largest shareholder in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market for instruments. This market dominance is attributed to the company's presence within the market through its dedicated product mix based on its proprietary technologies.

QIAGEN N.V., is currently the largest shareholder in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market for consumables. This market dominance is majorly attributed to the presence of robust product portfolio catering to wide variety of applications coupled with the company's strong global footprint in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Research Scope



3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Definitions

4.1.1 Product Definition

4.1.2 Definition by Products

4.1.2.1 Instruments

4.1.2.2 Column-Based Instruments

4.1.2.3 Bead-Based Instruments

4.1.2.4 Low-Throughput Instruments

4.1.2.5 Medium-Throughput Instruments

4.1.2.6 High-Throughput Instruments

4.1.2.7 Kits

4.1.2.8 Reagents

4.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Automation Applications

4.2.1 Genomic/Plasmid DNA Extraction

4.2.2 Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Extraction

4.2.3 Viral RNA Extraction

4.2.4 Cell-Free RNA Extraction

4.3 Market Size and Growth Potential, $Million, 2019-2029

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

4.3.4 Latin America



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Genetic Tests

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Reliable Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Results

5.1.3 Rise in the Prevalence of Infectious Disease

5.1.4 Rise in the Field of Microbial Sequencing

5.1.5 Increasing Research Funding in the Field of Molecular Biology

5.1.6 Increase in Awareness and Acceptance of Personalized Medicines on a Global Level

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Genomic Data Protection

5.2.2 High Cost of Automated Instruments

5.2.3 Rigid Regulatory Standards

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Evolution of Biobanking in Healthcare

5.3.2 Capitalizing on the High Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

5.3.3 Growth in Emerging Nations



6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: Industry Insights

6.1 Key Developments

6.1.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

6.1.2 Collaborations and Agreements

6.1.3 Acquisitions

6.1.4 Business Expansions

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Emergence of Advanced Stabilization Products

6.2.2 Regulated vs. Multimodal Analysis

6.2.3 Novel Targets for Isolation and Purification

6.2.4 Exploring New Applications

6.2.5 Other Key Trends



7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: End User and Pricing Analysis

7.1 Satisfaction Level of Different Instruments (by Brand)

7.2 Pricing Analysis of Preferred Instruments

7.3 Pricing Analysis - Accessories and Components

7.4 Pricing Analysis - Consumables



8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market (by Product), $Million, 2019-2029

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Consumables

8.2.1 Kits

8.2.2 Reagents

8.3 Instruments



9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Kits Market, $Million, 2019-2029

9.1 By Workflow

9.1.1 Sample Isolation/Extraction/Purification

9.1.2 DNA/RNA Clean-Up and Concentration

9.1.3 DNA and RNA Quantification

9.2 By Analyte

9.2.1 DNA

9.2.2 RNA



10 DNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market, (by Source Type) $Million, 2019-2029

10.1 Cell-Free

10.1.1 By Sample

10.1.1.1 Blood

10.1.1.2 Serum/Plasma

10.1.1.3 Other Sources

10.1.2 By Application

10.1.2.1 Parental and Hereditary Testing

10.1.2.2 Tumor Testing

10.1.2.3 Transplantation

10.2 Genomic

10.2.1 Blood

10.2.2 Body Fluids

10.2.3 Buccal

10.2.4 Cell/Cultured Cell

10.2.5 FFPE

10.2.6 Forensic

10.2.7 Plant

10.2.8 Saliva/Swab

10.2.9 Serum/Plasma

10.2.10 Tissue

10.2.11 Stool, Urine, and Other Samples

10.3 Microbe

10.3.1 Bacterial

10.3.2 Fungus

10.3.3 Yeast

10.3.4 Other Sources

10.4 Plasmid

10.4.1 GigaPrep

10.4.2 MaxiPrep

10.4.3 MegaPrep

10.4.4 MidiPrep

10.4.5 MiniPrep

10.5 Viral



11 RNA Isolation and Purification Kits Market (by Source Type) $Million, 2019-2029

11.1 Genomic RNA

11.1.1 Blood

11.1.2 Body Fluids

11.1.3 Cell/Cultured Cell

11.1.4 FFPE

11.1.5 Plant

11.1.6 Saliva/Swab

11.1.7 Serum/Plasma

11.1.8 Tissue

11.1.9 Urine

11.1.10 Others

11.2 Microbial RNA

11.2.1 Bacteria

11.2.2 Yeast

11.2.3 Fungus

11.2.4 Others

11.3 Viral RNA

11.4 Cell-Free RNA

11.4.1 Serum/Plasma

11.4.2 Others



12 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Technology), $Million, 2019-2029

12.1 Silica-Based

12.2 Magnetic Particle Technology

12.3 Other Technologies



13 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Downstream Applications), $Million, 2019-2029

13.1 PCR

13.2 qPCR

13.3 NGS

13.4 Cloning

13.5 Microarray

13.6 Blotting Techniques

13.7 Other Applications



14 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by End User), $Million, 2019-2029

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Academic Research Institutes and Laboratories

14.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

14.4 Contract Research Organizations

14.5 Applied Testing

14.6 Clinical Diagnostic Centers



15 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Consumables Market (by Region)

15.1 North America

15.1.1 U.S.

15.1.2 Canada

15.2 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA)

15.3 Latin America (LATAM)

15.4 Asia-Pacific

15.4.1 China

15.4.2 Japan

15.4.3 Rest-of-APAC



16 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Workflow)

16.2.1 Isolation/Extraction/Purification

16.2.2 Quality Control/Quantification

16.3 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Technology)

16.3.1 Automated Spin Column-Based Instruments

16.3.2 Magnetic Bead-based Instruments

16.3.3 Automated Liquid Handling Instruments

16.4 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Throughput)

16.4.1 Low Throughput Instruments

16.4.2 Medium Throughput Instruments

16.4.3 High Throughput Instruments

16.5 Quality Control/Quantification Instruments (by Technology)

16.5.1 Spectrophotometer

16.5.2 Fluorometers

16.5.3 Others

16.6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by End User)

16.6.1 Academic Research Institutes

16.6.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

16.6.3 Clinical Diagnostic Centers

16.6.4 Applied Testing (Biobanks, Forensic and Veterinary Laboratories)

16.6.5 Contract Research Organizations

16.7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Instrument Market (by Region)

16.7.1 North America

16.7.1.1 U.S.

16.7.1.2 Canada

16.7.2 Europe, Middle East, and Africa

16.7.3 Asia-Pacific

16.7.3.1 China

16.7.3.2 Japan

16.7.3.3 Rest-of-APAC

16.7.4 Latin America



17 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Competitive Landscape

17.1 Market Share Analysis (Regional and Global)

17.1.1 Global

17.1.2 North America

17.1.3 EMEA

17.2 Growth Share Matrix by End User

17.3 Growth Share Matrix by Region

17.4 Growth Share Matrix by Products



18 Strategic Recommendations

18.1 Key Takeaways

18.2 Gap Analysis

18.3 Business Expansion Opportunity Mapping

18.3.1 By Product

18.3.2 By Region

18.4 Investment Opportunities

18.5 SWOT Analysis

18.6 Propitious Strategies to Succeed in Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market



19 Company Profiles

19.1 Overview



Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

General Electric Company (GE)

Illumina, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co KG

New England Biolabs, Inc

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Omega Bio-Tek

Orasure Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Sage Science, Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Zymo Research



