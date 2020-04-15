Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global OR Communication Market: Focus on Type of Operating Room, Type, End User, Regional Analysis, Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global OR communication market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2025. The global OR communication market is expected to grow at a single-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2025, aided by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in the number of surgeries performed, growing geriatric population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the surgical options available.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Global OR Communication Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global OR communication market generated $2,574.5 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.
The OR communication market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing the burden of chronic diseases, increase in the number of surgeries performed, growing geriatric population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the surgical options available. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of mobile-based applications for enhancing the communication, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high prices for communication and integration solutions, and an overwhelming number of technologies involved.
The global OR communication market research provides a holistic view of the global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.
The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the devices used for communication inside the operating room. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the impact of OR communication on various end-users, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global OR communication market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of the Report
2.1 Report Scope
2.2 Exclusion and Inclusion Criteria of the Report
2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Primary Research
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Data Sources Categorization
3.4 Companies Profiled in the Report
3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process
3.6 Data Validation
3.7 Assumptions and Limitations
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives
4.2 Patent Analysis
5 Competitive Landscape
5.1 Key Developments and Strategies
5.1.1 Merger and Acquisition Activities
5.1.2 New Offerings
5.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions
5.2 Market Share Analysis
5.3 Product Mapping Analysis
6 Global OR Communication Market
6.1 Assumptions and Limitations
6.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment
6.3 Global OR Communication Market Size and Forecast
6.4 Market Dynamics
6.4.1 Impact Analysis
6.4.2 Market Drivers
6.4.2.1 Push Toward Streamlining Workflows and Increasing Efficiency in Operating Rooms
6.4.2.2 Increase in Number of Surgeries Performed
6.4.3 Market Opportunities
6.4.3.1 Investment in Speech Control Solutions
6.4.3.2 Investment in Emerging Markets
6.4.4 Market Restraints
6.4.4.1 Overwhelming Number of Technologies Involved
6.4.4.2 Huge Capital Investment
7 Global OR Communication Market (by Type)
7.1 Overview
7.2 OR Communication Software
7.2.1 OR Integration Software
7.2.2 Mobile-Based Applications
7.3 OR Communication Hardware
7.3.1 Intercoms
7.3.2 Printers
7.3.3 Audio-Visual Equipment and Smart Speakers
7.3.4 Fax Machines
7.3.5 Paging Systems
7.3.6 Others
8 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by Type of Operating Room)
8.1 Overview
8.2 Integrated OR
8.3 Digital OR
8.4 Hybrid OR
9 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by End User)
9.1 Overview
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
10 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by Region)
10.1 Global Overview
10.2 North America
10.2.1 North America OR Communication Market, by Country
10.2.1.1 U.S.
10.2.1.2 Canada
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Europe OR Communication Market, by Country
10.3.1.1 Germany
10.3.1.2 France
10.3.1.3 Italy
10.3.1.4 U.K.
10.3.1.5 Spain
10.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Asia-Pacific OR Communication Market, by Country
10.4.1.1 Japan
10.4.1.2 China
10.4.1.3 India
10.4.1.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
10.5 Latin America, Middle East, and Africa
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Arthrex, Inc.
11.2 Ascom Holding AG
11.3 Barco NV
11.4 Brainlab AG
11.5 Cerner Corporation
11.6 Diversified
11.7 Eizo Corporation
11.8 General Electric Company (GE)
11.9 Getinge AB
11.10 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
11.11 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG
11.12 Olympus Corporation
11.13 Richard Wolf GmbH
11.14 Steris Plc
11.15 Stryker Corporation
11.16 Vocera Communications, Inc.
