According to this report the global OR communication market was estimated at $2.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $4.3 billion by 2025. The global OR communication market is expected to grow at a single-digit compound annual growth rate between the years 2019 and 2025, aided by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, increase in the number of surgeries performed, growing geriatric population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the surgical options available.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the different types of OR communication hardware and software available in the market, and what are the benefits offered by them?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global OR communication market?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key players to stand out in this market?

What are the regulations pertaining to the global OR communication market?

What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies regulating the development and commercialization of OR Communication systems?

What are the leading companies dominating the global OR communication market?

What are the perceptions of the investors about the global OR communication market?

How many types of OR communication hardware and software are available in the market, and which are the companies offering them?

Based on the type of operating room, which type of OR is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?

What was the market value in 2018 of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global OR communication market?

How is each segment of the OR communication market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2025?

How is the industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2019-2025?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global OR communication market during the forecast period?

What are the leading trends and end-user preferences witnessed in the global OR communication market?

Global OR Communication Market projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.71% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The global OR communication market generated $2,574.5 million revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The OR communication market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as increasing the burden of chronic diseases, increase in the number of surgeries performed, growing geriatric population, high demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and increasing awareness about the surgical options available. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to the opportunities that lie within its domain, which include product launches, introduction of mobile-based applications for enhancing the communication, and increasing merger and acquisitions among the industry players. However, there are significant challenges which are restraining the market growth. These challenges include high prices for communication and integration solutions, and an overwhelming number of technologies involved.



The global OR communication market research provides a holistic view of the global market in terms of various factors influencing it, including regulatory reforms, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the devices used for communication inside the operating room. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the impact of OR communication on various end-users, perception on the new product launches, competitive landscape, growth potential of each underlying sub-segments, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global OR communication market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Report

2.1 Report Scope

2.2 Exclusion and Inclusion Criteria of the Report

2.3 Key Questions Answered in the Report



3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Data Sources Categorization

3.4 Companies Profiled in the Report

3.5 Brief Overview of the Market Estimation Process

3.6 Data Validation

3.7 Assumptions and Limitations



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Regulatory Framework and Government Initiatives

4.2 Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key Developments and Strategies

5.1.1 Merger and Acquisition Activities

5.1.2 New Offerings

5.1.3 Partnerships, Alliances, and Business Expansions

5.2 Market Share Analysis

5.3 Product Mapping Analysis



6 Global OR Communication Market

6.1 Assumptions and Limitations

6.2 Key Findings and Opportunity Assessment

6.3 Global OR Communication Market Size and Forecast

6.4 Market Dynamics

6.4.1 Impact Analysis

6.4.2 Market Drivers

6.4.2.1 Push Toward Streamlining Workflows and Increasing Efficiency in Operating Rooms

6.4.2.2 Increase in Number of Surgeries Performed

6.4.3 Market Opportunities

6.4.3.1 Investment in Speech Control Solutions

6.4.3.2 Investment in Emerging Markets

6.4.4 Market Restraints

6.4.4.1 Overwhelming Number of Technologies Involved

6.4.4.2 Huge Capital Investment



7 Global OR Communication Market (by Type)

7.1 Overview

7.2 OR Communication Software

7.2.1 OR Integration Software

7.2.2 Mobile-Based Applications

7.3 OR Communication Hardware

7.3.1 Intercoms

7.3.2 Printers

7.3.3 Audio-Visual Equipment and Smart Speakers

7.3.4 Fax Machines

7.3.5 Paging Systems

7.3.6 Others



8 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by Type of Operating Room)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Integrated OR

8.3 Digital OR

8.4 Hybrid OR



9 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by End User)

9.1 Overview

9.2 Hospitals

9.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers



10 Global Operating Room Communication Market (by Region)

10.1 Global Overview

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America OR Communication Market, by Country

10.2.1.1 U.S.

10.2.1.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe OR Communication Market, by Country

10.3.1.1 Germany

10.3.1.2 France

10.3.1.3 Italy

10.3.1.4 U.K.

10.3.1.5 Spain

10.3.1.6 Rest-of-Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 Asia-Pacific OR Communication Market, by Country

10.4.1.1 Japan

10.4.1.2 China

10.4.1.3 India

10.4.1.4 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America, Middle East, and Africa



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Arthrex, Inc.

11.2 Ascom Holding AG

11.3 Barco NV

11.4 Brainlab AG

11.5 Cerner Corporation

11.6 Diversified

11.7 Eizo Corporation

11.8 General Electric Company (GE)

11.9 Getinge AB

11.10 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

11.11 KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

11.12 Olympus Corporation

11.13 Richard Wolf GmbH

11.14 Steris Plc

11.15 Stryker Corporation

11.16 Vocera Communications, Inc.



