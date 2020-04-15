Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market: Focus on Type (Co-Robots, Inflated Robots, Soft Grippers, Wearables, and Others), End Users (Healthcare, Logistics, Defense, Food & Beverages, and Space), Component, Mobility, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends, policies, and regulatory landscape. It also includes company overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis. The overall market has been segmented into product, technology, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Why should an investor consider venturing into the intelligent soft robotics market, and what are the future growth opportunities?

For a new company looking to enter the market, which areas could it focus upon to stay ahead of the competition?

How do the existing market players function to improve their market positioning?

How does the supply chain function in the intelligent soft robotics market?

Which companies have been actively involved in innovation through patent applications, and which products have witnessed maximum patent applications during the period 2016-2019?

Which product and technology segments are expected to witness the maximum demand growth in the intelligent soft robotics market during 2019-2024, and how is their growth pattern across different regions and countries?

Which are the key application areas in the intelligent soft robotics market?

Which regions and countries are leading in terms of having robotic setups, and which of them are expected to witness high demand growth during 2019-2024?

The global intelligent soft robotics market is expected to showcase healthy growth. The intelligent soft robotics market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 37% on the basis of capacity during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. The demand for intelligent soft robotic solutions has massively grown in the past years. High environmental concerns have resulted in the transformation of various industries and led to the innovation of multiple technologies that enable the usage of renewable sources of energy. Intelligent soft robotics addresses the ongoing issue of handling delicate objects that able to present an extensive amount of opportunities to revolutionize the working principle of different end-user industries such as food & beverage, logistics, space, defense, and healthcare.



The intelligent soft robotics market is currently in its upscaling phase. The concept of soft robotics has been gaining traction owing to the rising need for automation. However, even though the technology is theoretically much researched and studied, the practical operation is still upscaling and has not reached the stage of full-fledged commercialization. Most of the intelligent soft robotics is being operated on a pilot basis with the help of government funding and subsidies. Currently, the establishment of intelligent soft robotic manufacturing is expensive, but with the materialization of learning curves, the high capital cost is anticipated to decline.



The key market players in the Intelligent Soft Robotics Market include Cyberdyne Inc. (Japan), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Empire Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), F&P Personal Robotics (Switzerland), FANUC Corporation (Japan), Franka Emika GmbH (Germany), GLI Technology Limited (China) and Soft Robotics, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Soft Robotics in Search and Rescue Operations to Minimize the Response Time

1.2.2 Growing Automation Resulting in the Adoption of Intelligent Soft Robotics in Food & Beverage (F&B)

1.2.3 Soft Robotics in Inspection of Hazardous Environment

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Designing Multimodal Sensors and Stretchable Conductive Structures and Materials

1.3.2 Lack of Stretchability in Electronics in Soft Robots

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Surgical Soft Robotics in Healthcare

1.4.2 Integration of Intelligent Soft Robotics in Rovers for Interplanetary Space Missions

1.4.3 Integration of Next-Generation Technologies in Robotic Systems

1.5 Market Restraints

1.5.1 Increased Costs of Automation for Soft Robotics

1.6 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches

2.1.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Collaborations

2.1.5 Awards and Funding

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Consortium and Associations

3.3 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Potential of New Entrants into the Industry

3.4.2 Competition in the Industry

3.4.3 Power of Customers

3.4.4 Power of Suppliers

3.4.5 Threat of Substitute Products



4 Case Study Penetrating to Different Industry

4.1 Case Study for Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry

4.2 Case Study for Healthcare Industry

4.3 Case Study for Fish-Hunting Bot

4.4 Case Study for Advanced Manufacturing

4.5 Case Study for Collaborative Soft Robot



5 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview



6 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market, (by Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Collaborative Robots (Co-Robots)

6.3 Inflated Robots

6.3.1 Engine Inspection

6.3.2 Marine Inspection

6.3.3 Space Exploration

6.3.4 Radioactive Environment

6.4 Soft Grippers

6.5 Wearables

6.6 Others



7 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market (by End User)

7.1 Healthcare

7.1.1 Prosthetics

7.1.2 Soft Surgical Robots

7.2 Logistics

7.3 Defense

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.5 Space



8 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market (by Component)

8.1 Hardware

8.1.1 Actuators

8.1.1.1 PneuNets Bending Actuators

8.1.1.2 Fiber-Reinforced Actuators

8.1.1.3 Pneumatic Artificial Muscles

8.1.1.4 SDM Fingers

8.1.1.5 Dielectric Elastomer Actuators

8.1.1.6 Combustion-Driven Actuators

8.1.1.7 Multi-Module Variable Stiffness Manipulator

8.1.1.8 Tunable Segmented Soft Actuators

8.1.1.9 Hot Glue Kit

8.1.1.10 HPN Manipulator

8.1.1.11 Foam-Based Soft Actuators

8.1.1.12 Knit Textile Bending Actuators

8.1.2 Sensors

8.1.2.1 EGaIn Sensors

8.1.2.2 TakkTile Sensors

8.1.2.3 Smart Braids

8.1.2.4 TacTip

8.1.2.5 Pneumatic Deformation Sensors

8.1.2.6 Textile Silicone Hybrid Sensor

8.1.2.7 ConTact Sensors

8.1.3 Controls

8.1.3.1 Fluidic Control Board

8.1.3.2 SOFA Framework

8.1.3.3 Electro-Pneumatic Circuit

8.1.4 Modeling and Manufacturing Systems

8.1.4.1 Modeling

8.1.4.1.1 Modeling and Design Toll for Soft Pneumatic Actuators

8.1.4.1.2 SOFA Framework

8.1.4.2 Laser Cutting

8.1.4.3 3D Printing

8.1.4.3.1 3D Silicon Printer

8.1.4.3.2 Parametric Tool to Generate 3D Printable PneuNet Bending Actuator Molds

8.1.4.4 Miscellaneous

8.2 Software



9 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market (by Mobility)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Stationary Soft Robots

9.3 Mobile Soft Robots



10 Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market (by Region)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest-of-the-World



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Cyberdyne Inc.

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Role of Cyberdyne Inc. in the Global Intelligent Soft Robotics Market

11.1.3 Overall Financials

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

11.3 Empire Robotics, Inc.

11.4 F&P Personal Robotics

11.5 FANUC CORPORATION

11.6 Franka Emika GmbH

11.7 GLI Technology Limited

11.8 Piab AB

11.9 QB Robotics

11.10 ReWalk Robotics, Inc.

11.11 RightHand Robotics, Inc.

11.12 Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

11.13 Soft Robotics, Inc.

11.14 Suzhou Rochu Robotics Co., Ltd

11.15 SynTouch, Inc.

11.16 Ubiros



12 Report Scope and Methodology



