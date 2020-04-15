New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India City Gas Distribution Market, by Type , By Source of Supply , By End Use , Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2015 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879457/?utm_source=GNW

For instance, Indian Oil Corporation and Adani Gas Limited won the most licenses for distribution of gas in 17 and 15 geographical areas under the 9th and 10th rounds of city gas distribution, respectively.



The government also plans to generate employment by shifting to gas based economy as natural gas is an environment friendly as well as a low-priced fuel. The new and revised regulations helped in gaining more participation from public & private sectors in the CGD market, thereby aiding in expanding the coverage of CGD network to 228 GAs covering overall 70.86% of the cumulative population and 52.80% of the area of the country.

City gas distribution market in India can be classified based on type, source of supply, end use sector and region.In 2019, India CGD sales were dominated by the CNG segment, owing to stringent environmental regulations and rapidly growing penetration of CNG fitted vehicles in India.



Backed by booming PNG and CNG segments, the country’s CGD network is anticipated to witness robust expansion during the forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2030



Objective of the Study:



• To evaluate and forecast India City Gas Distribution market size.

• To identify various sectors utilizing them, in terms of volume, and, by segmenting India City Gas Distribution market into four regions – North, East, West and South – and major states.

• To evaluate and forecast natural gas consumption across different end user industries.

• To evaluate natural gas consumption, by volume, by source of supply (Domestic, LNG & International Pipeline)

• To evaluate India natural gas share in primary energy mix.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for India city gas distribution market.

• To identify major companies distributing natural gas in India.

• To profile major companies operating in India city gas distribution market.

To analyze and forecast India city gas distribution market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from several CGD companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information.



A brief study of the major players operating in India city gas distribution market was conducted, which included the analysis of information such as ongoing projects, followed by the details of expected year of commissioning and estimated investments along with the expansion plans of various projects in the country. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for city gas distribution in India.

Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on City Gas Distribution, BP Stats, OPEC annual statistical bulletin 2019, Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&G), Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), Ministry of Statistic and Program Implementation (MOPSI) and Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) were also studied by the analyst.



Some of the major players operating in India City Gas Distribution market are Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), GAIL Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), Gujarat Gas Limited (GGCL), Adani Gas Limited, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Central U.P. Gas Limited (CUGL), etc.



Key Target Audience:



• Companies operating in city gas distribution sector

• City gas distribution equipment suppliers

• Major end users

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to CGD industry

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as companies operating in city gas distribution, equipment suppliers and customers. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India city gas distribution market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Type:

o PNG

o CNG

• Market, by Source of Supply:

o Domestic

o LNG

o International Pipeline



• Market, by End Use:

o Automotive

o Residential

o Commercial

o Industrial

• Market, by Geography:

o North

o East

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India City Gas Distribution Market.

Voice of Customer: Distribution Reach, Calorific Value, Adulteration and cost are the major factors affecting purchase decision related to PNG for Residential, Commercial and Industrial, also for CNG in the India City Gas Distribution Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Channel Partner Analysis

• Detailed list of distributors and dealers across all major states.



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879457/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001