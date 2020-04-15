Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bacterial Biopesticides Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bacterial biopesticides market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.



Organic farming represents a unique, fast growing segment of the food industry. In terms of emerging technologies, various factors alternately drive and inhibit the growth of bacterial biopesticides. Microbial pesticides are less harmful than synthetic pesticides, they typically affect only the target pest and other organisms closely related to it, as against broad-spectrum conventional pesticides, which can be harmful to other organisms, such as birds, insects, and mammals. Moreover, attributes of ease of handling, like low-to-no re-entry intervals and post-harvest intervals, are driving the adoption of bacterial biopesticides, mainly by serving as a stark alternative to the existing synthetic options, considering the restrictions over their usage.



Key Market Trends



The Fruits and Vegetables Segment is Exhibiting Sustained Growth



Based on crop type, the fruit and vegetable segment accounted for the largest share in 2019. Under the fruits and vegetables segment, the major crops utilizing the agricultural land area and bacterial biopesticides are strawberries and tomatoes. The segment is driven by the rising awareness regarding the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables, which are free from the residues of synthetic pesticides. This led to increased area under certified organic farming across the world. Although price premiums for organically grown fruits and vegetables are yet to match with the opportunity cost of loss of yield, the demand for bacterial biopesticides is expected to remain high, especially in the fruits and vegetables segment. The CAGR is estimated to be valued at 18.13% over the forecast period (2020-2025).



The Asia-Pacific Region is Projected to be the Fastest Growing Market



The Asia-Pacific region is led by countries, like India and China, and it is expected to witness the fastest growth, in terms of demand. Evolving market in the developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to provide further growth opportunities. In 2017, the region had the maximum organically cultivated area among all regions, amounting to more than 3 million hectare. It has been estimated that organically cultivated cereals accounted for 0.3% of the overall area under cereals in the region. In terms of number of farmers, India has the highest number of organic farmers across the world, amounting to more than 800,000. From the perspective of consumers, rising awareness regarding residues of synthetic pesticides in freshly consumed agricultural products (mainly fruits and vegetables) is expected to drive the demand for bacterial biopesticides in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The global bacterial biopesticides market is fragmented, with a few major multinational companies competing fiercely with regional and local players. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. has been the most active company over the past few years. The company has been launching a wide range of new products. There are many independent, small-, and mid-sized companies carrying out research on biologicals and witnessed success in the market. Therefore, they have been focusing on building up their portfolios and pipelines, in the recent times. The major players in the bacterial biopesticides market are BioWorks Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Limited, Camson Bio Technologies Limited, and Koppert Biological Systems, among others



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis

5.1.2 Bacillus Subtilis

5.1.3 Pseudomonas Fluorescens

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 By Mode of Application

5.2.1 Seed Treatment

5.2.2 Foliar Application

5.2.3 Other Applications

5.3 By Crop Type

5.3.1 Grains and Cereals

5.3.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

5.3.3 Commercial Crops

5.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

5.3.5 Other Crop Types

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Spain

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Italy

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 India

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Adopted Strategies

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Agraquest Inc.

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Bayer CropScience

6.3.4 Biocare

6.3.5 Bioworks Inc.

6.3.6 Camson Biotechnologies Limited

6.3.7 Certis Usa LLC

6.3.8 Hebei Veyong Bio-Chemical Co. Limited

6.3.9 Isagro SpA

6.3.10 Koppert Biological Systems

6.3.11 Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

6.3.12 Syngenta AG

6.3.13 Valent Biosciences Corporation

6.3.14 W Neudorff GmbH KG



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & FUTURE TRENDS



