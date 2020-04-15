Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Imaging Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major factors augmenting the growth of the diagnostic imaging market include the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, increased adoption of advanced technologies in medical imaging, and rise in the geriatric population.



The burden of chronic diseases is on the rise globally, and medical imaging procedures play a crucial role in the accurate diagnosis of chronic diseases. The increase in the aging population and changes in societal behavior are contributing to a steady increase in these common and costly long-term health problems. Most of the deaths by chronic diseases are attributable to cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes. According to WHO, the global burden of chronic diseases is expected to reach 57% by 2020. The most affected would be the emerging markets, as the population growth is anticipated to be most significant in developing areas.



New models for therapy and diagnoses are being developed, which provide precise results, help in early detection of diseases, and help minimize the cost of treating these diseases. With the increasing disposable income, people are becoming capable enough to have access to imaging procedures for early detection of diseases.



Furthermore, the medical imaging field has advanced at a great pace, stimulated by advances in digital and communication technologies. New imaging techniques that reveal greater anatomical details are available in most of the diagnostic labs and hospitals. The aim is to improve access and precision, decrease cost, and make the impact of radiation less harmful. The trend is shifting from fixed to portable equipment. For example, until recently, size and electricity requirement have hindered the proper use of ultrasound. Today, smaller ultrasound equipment can provide color-flow Doppler imaging, relying on battery power solely.



Oncology Segment under Application is expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period



Oncology deals with diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, which is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed, as stated by the Globcan.



According to National Cancer Institute report 2019, it was estimated that around 606,880 people will die in 2019 in United States only. In addition, one-third of deaths are due to high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use (includes approximately 22% of cancer deaths), and alcohol use. Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be a restraining factor in the market.



Diagnostic imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. Tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.



North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market



North America is found to hold a major share of the diagnostic imaging market, and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States contributes to the major share in the diagnostic imaging market, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, higher affordability rates from the population, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing on a yearly basis. MRI diagnostic is a growing field, both in terms of the number of the installed scanner and in the number of scans being performed. Based on the data by OECD, the United States is one of the leaders, second only to Japan, both in terms of availability and utilization.



Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, an increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market studied is consolidated owing to the presence of a few major players in the market. The market players are focusing on R&D to develop the technologically advanced products in order to reduce the cost and side effects associated with the products. The barriers for the new entrants are high in this industry, and hence few major market players hold the maximum market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Modality

5.1.1 MRI

5.1.1.1 Low and mid field MRI systems (less than 1.5 T)

5.1.1.2 High field MRI systems (1.5-3 T)

5.1.1.3 Very High, and Ultra High Field MRI Systems (3T and more)

5.1.2 Computed Tomography

5.1.2.1 Low End Scanners (~16-Slice)

5.1.2.2 Mid Range Scanners (~64-Slice)

5.1.2.3 High End Scanners (128-Slice and More)

5.1.3 Ultrasound

5.1.3.1 2D Ultrasound

5.1.3.2 3D Ultrasound

5.1.3.3 Others

5.1.4 X-Ray

5.1.4.1 Analog Systems

5.1.4.2 Digital Systems

5.1.5 Nuclear Imaging

5.1.5.1 Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.1.5.2 Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

5.1.6 Fluoroscopy

5.1.7 Mamography

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End-User

5.3.1 Hospital

5.3.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



