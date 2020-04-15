New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Devices in 2025: An AI Impact Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882035/?utm_source=GNW

AI systems have the ability to acquire data, deploy logical rules for processing the data, generate reasonable solutions and automatically recognize and rectify mistakes.



These abilities have enabled the systems to make comprehensive analysis of the patient’s condition from large set of medical data, reduce clinical variations, decrease physicians’ burnout in turn improving decision making at the point of care. This research service (RS) highlights the innovations in platforms that are using AI in areas such as medical imaging, patient health monitoring, cancer and ophthalmic diagnostics.It also discusses the impact of these innovations, funding, drivers and challenges, and future growth opportunities.

