Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Athletic Footwear Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global athletic footwear market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.15% during the forecast period. The global athletic footwear market is affected by various changing trends in various regions.



The athletic footwear market is also affected by the innovations made by the market players in the product development, for instance smart footwear that calculates the calories burnt. The increasing awareness towards the importance of fitness and the increasing involvement of countries in sports and games are also driving the market.



North America is the highest revenue generating region in the market followed by Europe. Stronger distribution channels is also a factor that drives the growth of the market.



Running Shoes to Witness Significant Growth Rate



The consumers in the global market are unwillingly getting adapted to a very sedentary lifestyle, which has recently alarmed the need for getting involved in activities, like running and walking, which help them manage health. This is the major reason for the growing popularity of running shoes amid consumers in the market. Increasing urge of maintaining health amid consumers is also coupled with fascination toward premium and customized shoes. This is escalating the revenues generated from the product category and is further expected to elevate the customer's trust and loyalty.The brands for running shoes operating in the global market are competing with other brands because of their ability to connect with their consumers, through the use of influential admirable figure heads and an extremely effective distribution network.



Middle East And Africa Is The Fastest Growing Market



Middle East and Africa is the fastest growing region in the global athletic footwear market. The increasing concerns towards health and fitness among the population is the major driver in the market. South Africa is the leader in the market holding more than 15% of the market, followed by Saudi Arabia. The customers in middle east are ready to pay premium prices for goods, the factor they look for is quality and durability. Manufacturers are also focusing on quality and cost effective production and efficient distribution of goods. Middle East has a greater potential for athletic footwears and players are penetrating into the region with various products and different distribution channels.Athletic CO. is one of the popular companies operating in the Middle Eastern countries.



Competitive Landscape



The Global Athletic Footwear market is a highly fragmented with the presence of various regional and global players. Companies compete on different factors, including product offerings, price, material quality, and marketing activities, in order to gain competitive advantage in the market. Adidas Group, Nike, and ASICS Corporation are the major players of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Research Phases

1.2 Study Deliverables

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Running Shoes

5.1.2 Sports Shoes

5.1.3 Trekking/Hiking Shoes

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 By Distribution Channels

5.2.1 Sports and Athletic Goods Stores

5.2.2 Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.3 Online Retail Stores

5.2.4 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Men

5.3.2 Women

5.3.3 Kids

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 France

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Russia

5.4.2.6 Spain

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 Australia

5.4.3.4 India

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Strategies adopted by Key players

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Adidas Group

6.4.2 Nike, Inc

6.4.3 Under Armour Inc

6.4.4 Puma SE

6.4.5 SKECHERS USA

6.4.6 ASICS Corporation

6.4.7 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

6.4.8 VF Corporation

6.4.9 New Balance

6.4.10 FILA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xg1v3v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900