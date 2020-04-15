Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung C.A.S.E. and Digital Strategies in the Global Automotive Industry, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Samsung is one of the world's biggest technology companies. It is arguably most popular for its wide and technologically advanced range of consumer electronics as well as home appliances. However, its capabilities also extend to various other industries and areas of expertise, including automotive, infrastructure engineering, construction, trading, shipbuilding, consulting, and information technology (IT) services.
Samsung has already established its prowess in the automotive industry by providing highly advanced displays, chipsets, and wireless communication technology to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With its recent spate of acquisitions, especially that of Harman in 2017, Samsung is looking to leverage its industry expertise to supplement its existing solutions and position itself as a leading automotive supplier. These acquisitions are spread across various segments, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and connected technologies.
The aim of this study is to present an overview on the applications of Samsung's product and technologies in the automotive industry. It will focus on Samsung's unique position as a Tier I supplier, focusing on current and advanced future automotive technologies. Focusing on 4 key trends (connectivity services, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and electric vehicles), the study will elaborate on the significant role played by Samsung in the automotive industry, while also shedding light on its investments and future growth trends.
