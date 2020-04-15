Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Samsung C.A.S.E. and Digital Strategies in the Global Automotive Industry, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Samsung is one of the world's biggest technology companies. It is arguably most popular for its wide and technologically advanced range of consumer electronics as well as home appliances. However, its capabilities also extend to various other industries and areas of expertise, including automotive, infrastructure engineering, construction, trading, shipbuilding, consulting, and information technology (IT) services.



Samsung has already established its prowess in the automotive industry by providing highly advanced displays, chipsets, and wireless communication technology to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). With its recent spate of acquisitions, especially that of Harman in 2017, Samsung is looking to leverage its industry expertise to supplement its existing solutions and position itself as a leading automotive supplier. These acquisitions are spread across various segments, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and connected technologies.



Research Scope



The aim of this study is to present an overview on the applications of Samsung's product and technologies in the automotive industry. It will focus on Samsung's unique position as a Tier I supplier, focusing on current and advanced future automotive technologies. Focusing on 4 key trends (connectivity services, autonomous driving, shared mobility, and electric vehicles), the study will elaborate on the significant role played by Samsung in the automotive industry, while also shedding light on its investments and future growth trends.



Key Features

To provide an overview of Samsung as a conglomerate

To describe Samsung's current position and applications in the automotive industry

To define Samsung's product strategy (profile of its devices and application areas) in the automotive industry

To elaborate on key products and solutions that Samsung has developed and/or adapted for the automotive industry

To provide a set of actionable insights and recommendations for the future growth of the company and its subsidiaries

To highlight the future expectations and provide an industry outlook for the company

Key Issues Addressed

What is the role played by Samsung in the global automotive industry?

What are Samsung's core competencies? Based on these competencies, what are the specialty solutions that the company provides for automotive OEMs and Tier I suppliers?

How is the company gearing up for the future of the automotive industry, especially in terms of electric vehicles, autonomous driving, and connected devices?

As a technology and devices company, how is Samsung able to compete effectively with the established automotive companies?



