Costa Mesa, California, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink announced that it built and delivered its SBA PPP Fast Track Digital Solution within a week. Community financial institutions were immediately deployed on MeridianLink’s SBA PPP Fast Track and began accepting online and mobile customer applications within 48 hours of signing up for the program.

When the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the U.S. Treasury Department rolled out the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), MeridianLink immediately recognized the need to support financial institutions as they help their small business communities. Quickly enabling banks and credit unions to accept digital applications from small businesses seeking SBA PPP relief, MeridianLink launched an easy 3-step loan application process that’s accessible through a link or a QR code generated directly from the system. The loan origination process supports e-signatures and secure document uploads.

“We knew we had to move incredibly fast to help banks and credit unions help the communities they serve”, said Tim Nguyen, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer or MeridianLink. “I’m proud that our team built, tested, and delivered our SBA PPP Fast Track origination system in days. Customers responded just as quickly, processing thousands of online PPP applications in less than a week.”

Jennifer Seber from USF Federal Credit Union was one of the first clients to implement SBA PPP Fast Track. “We like how it captures the information directly from the borrower.”, said Ms. Seber. “The workaround we had in place was not member-centric; this was our solution.” USF FCU was able to successfully implement within 1 business day.

MeridianLink’s SBA PPP Fast Track Digital Solution is an automated, mobile first application intake system. It’s cloud-based, with nothing to install. The system provides SBA form 2483 and other forms, with automated workflow to generate and send requests for required documents to business owners, who can then sign electronically and securely upload to the financial institution.

The Fast Track Solution for SBA PPP loan origination is available now to any bank or credit union. It does not require core system integration and can typically be implemented in a few days or less. More information can be found here or by contacting MeridianLink directly at 866-720-6432.



