DURHAM, N.C., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a life sciences company dedicated to improving life through the application of its pioneering, proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that Dora Alvarado has joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President, Human Resources.



In her role, Ms. Alvarado will be responsible for all aspects of Precision’s human resources operations and strategy, including overseeing the planning, development, implementation, and administration of its human resources programs.

"Dora brings many years of experience to the Precision team in the areas of talent acquisition and management for companies ranging from small startups to Fortune 500 organizations. She’s a proven strategic business partner with critical perspective that will help us deepen our rich culture as we further advance our programs and continue our growth in cell therapy and gene editing," commented David Thomson, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Precision BioSciences.

Ms. Alvarado joins Precision BioSciences with more than 25 years of experience developing and leading high performing human resources teams, most recently serving as the Vice President of Human Resources for Premier Research, a global clinical research organization. She was responsible for transforming the company’s HR strategy with a focus on international expansion. Previously she held roles at IntraHealth International, Tekelec (now Oracle), RTI International, Cigna Healthcare, and SC Johnson where she established best practices, built infrastructures, and managed operations.

“Precision has a great organizational culture and a highly talented and engaged team with the potential to produce innovative and transformative treatment options for patients," said Ms. Alvarado. "I look forward to working with the team and implementing an HR strategy that scales with the organization as we progress our programs through clinical trials and towards commercialization.”

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences is dedicated to improving life (DTIL) through its proprietary genome editing platform, “ARCUS.” Precision leverages ARCUS in the development of its product candidates, which are designed to treat human diseases and create healthy and sustainable food and agriculture solutions. Precision is actively developing product candidates in three innovative areas: allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy, in vivo gene correction, and food. For more information regarding Precision, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

