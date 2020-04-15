TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Atomic Corporation (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX: GLO, OTCQX: GLATF; FRANKFURT: G12) the multi-asset development company with cash flow from the BST zinc recycling facility in Turkey and one of the world’s premier uranium development assets, at the Dasa Project, in the Republic of Niger, West Africa, is pleased to announce the results of an optimized mine plan as the basis for a new Preliminary Economic Assessment (“Study” or “PEA”), outlined in this press release.



Global Atomic’s new PEA comprises an optimized Phase 1 of a larger mine development at the Dasa Project. The Phase 1 plan is a low Capex development targeting profitable production over a twelve year mine life. During Phase 1 implementation, Global Atomic will aim to upgrade the substantial mineral resources outside of the Phase 1 mine plan to feed the larger Dasa Project future mine plan (see Figure 1 below).

The results of the Study will be summarized in a technical report prepared pursuant to Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101, which will be available on the Company’s website ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) and filed on SEDAR within 45 days of today’s date.

HIGHLIGHTS: Optimized Phase 1 Project (All figures are in US dollars)

After-tax NPV 8 of $211 million and after-tax IRR of 26.6%

of $211 million and after-tax IRR of 26.6% Cash cost of $16.72 per pound 1

All-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) of $18.39 per pound 2

Average annual steady-state uranium production of 4.4 million pounds U 3 O 8

O Initial capital costs of $203 million, including 20% contingency

Phase 1 Project mine life of 12 years, mining 48 million pounds U 3 O 8 @ 5,396ppm

GLOBAL ATOMIC CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT & CEO, STEPHEN G. ROMAN COMMENTED:

“The Study demonstrates that the Dasa Project can be a significant new supplier of uranium in the form of yellowcake even in this low uranium price environment. Over the optimized Phase 1 mine plan, using a base case uranium price of $35 per pound, the operation generates an after tax NPV 8 of $211 million and an IRR of 26.6%, at an all-in sustaining cost of $18.39 per pound. This ranks our project in the lowest quartile of the global cost curve. If we apply a long-term uranium price of $50 per pound, the Project IRR increases to 46.3% and the NPV 8 to $485 million.

Our development plan is a low capex route into production that uses conventional underground mining and a processing technology similar to that used by the two existing uranium mines in Niger. This mine plan also provides future access to the contained uranium inventory of over 200 million pounds in the mine’s deeper horizons. The optimized Phase 1 mine plan initially targets high grade mineralization that starts from a depth of 70 meters below surface that, together with a mining friendly jurisdiction, positions the Company as being the next entrant to the worldwide uranium supply chain.

Despite current low spot prices, future uranium market fundamentals are encouraging, driven by robust demand for nuclear power generation and the pressing need for scalable low-carbon energy sources. Primary mine-supply of uranium continues to dwindle and secondary sources of uranium are tightening. A lack of new projects scheduled to come online below a $50 per pound incentive price, means this is an opportune time to advance the development of the Dasa Project.

The next milestone for the Dasa Project is producing a Final Technical Report (“FTR”) to incorporate additional work currently underway, including hydrogeological and environmental impact assessment studies. The FTR is the key mining permit application document that will be submitted to the Government of Niger later this year. Once the mine permit is issued, Global Atomic will be in a position to finalise the engineering needed to construct the project.”

PEA Overview

The updated 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”), is used as the basis for the Study.3 This Study investigates underground mining of an area of high grade mineralization, known as the Flank Zone. Additional high-grade mineralisation in stratabound lenses is also considered in the mine plan. Based on this investigation, a stand-alone, underground mining scenario was assessed as the best option. The PEA indicates the Phase 1 mine could operate for twelve years, including the ramp up, and at steady state mining , is planned to produce over four million pounds of U 3 O 8 annually.

The objective of the Study was to assess the potential economic and technical viability of uranium production at the Dasa Project as an integrated operating facility to mine and produce yellowcake on the property. Summary project metrics are shown in Table 1 below:

Table 1. Summary Project Metrics @ US$35/lb U 3 O 8 Project Economics Average Royalty rate (based on Mining Code sliding scale) % 9.1% Average annual mine EBITDA(1) $M $93.8 After-tax NPV (8% discount rate) $M $211 After-tax IRR % 26.6% Undiscounted after-tax cash flow (net of capex) $M $437 After-tax payback period Years 4.00 Unit Operating Costs LOM average cash cost $/lb U 3 O 8 $16.72 AISC $/lb U 3 O 8 $18.39 Production Profile Mine Life Years 12 Total tonnes of mineralized material processed M Tonnes 4.0 Peak tonnes per day mineralized material Tonnes/day 1,124 Mill Head Grade ppm/t 5,396 Overall Mill Recovery % 92% Total Lbs U 3 O 8 processed Mlbs 47.9 Total Lbs U 3 O 8 recovered Mlbs 44.1 Average annual Lbs U 3 O 8 production Mlbs 4.4 Peak annual Lbs U 3 O 8 production Mlbs 5.2





(1) Mine EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure, does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar terms and measures presented by other issuers. Mine EBITDA comprises earnings before income taxes, interest expense (income) and financing expense (income), amortization expense, and other expenses including corporate costs.

Economics

The economic analysis for the PEA was done via a discounted cash flow (“DCF”) model based on the mining inventory from the PEA optimized Phase 1 mine plan and a price of US$35 per pound of eU 3 O 8 . Sensitivity analysis was carried out at $5 per pound price intervals from $25 per pound to $50 per pound, as shown in Table 2. The DCF includes an assessment of the current tax regime and royalty requirements in Niger. Net present value (“NPV”) figures are calculated using a range of discount rates as shown in Table 3. The discount rate used for the base-case analysis is 8% (“NPV 8 ”). Cash flows are discounted to the start of first construction.

Table 2. Economic sensitivity with varying uranium prices(1) Uranium price (per pound) $25/lb $30/lb $35/lb $40/lb $45/lb $50/lb Before-tax NPV @ 8% $41 M $139 M $260 M $365 M $485 M $601 M After-tax NPV @ 8% $34 M $113 M $211 M $294 M $391 M $485 M After-tax IRR 11.5% 18.5% 26.6% 32.6% 39.7% 46.3%





(1) Mine Stope Optimisation (“MSO”) and schedule for all uranium price sensitivities used the MSO base case model at $35 per pound uranium





Table 3. Economic sensitivity with varying discount rates using base-case uranium price $35/lb Discount rate (%) 5% 8% 10% 12% Before-tax NPV $341 M $260 M $215 M $177 M After-tax NPV $279 M $211 M $173 M $141 M

Mining and Resources

The Study proposes the development of an underground mine using a sublevel blast-hole retreat with cemented paste backfill as a mining method on a 20 meter sublevel spacing.

The Phase 1 mine plan considered only the stope shapes above cut-off grade (“COG”). To generate the stope shape the MSO mine design tool has been used applying 2,300 parts per million (“ppm”) U 3 O 8 COG. Within the optimized Phase 1 mine plan considered in the Study, only high grade mineralized material down to a maximum depth of 594 meters below surface has been included. All stopes with grades below the average COG have been eliminated from the actual evaluation, although within individual stopes there does exist some lower grade material as shown in Table 4 below.

Table 4. Mining Parameters LOM Total Grade U3O8 Contained U3O8 Units M tonnes ppm M lbs High Grade Mineralized Material 1.25 11,305 31.1 Medium Grade Mineralized Material 0.98 3,777 8.2 Low Grade Mineralized Material 1.29 2,538 7.2 Lowest Grade Mineralized Material 0.61 1,114 1.5 Total Mined Material 4.13 5,274 48.0 Closing Stockpile -0.10 475 -0.1 Total Processed Mineralized Material 4.03 5,396 47.9 Waste material 0.99 -

Highlights from the July 18, 2019 MRE included a grade-tonnage report at varying cut-off grades across all of the resource are summarized in the following table.

Table 5. Grade-Tonnage report, highlights from July 18, 2019 MRE Cut-Off Category Tonnes eU 3 O 8 Contained metal eU 3 O 8 , ppm Mt ppm Mlb 100 Indicated 81.6 718 129.1 Inferred 96.1 606 128.4 300 Indicated 34.4 1,446 109.6 Inferred 37.6 1,260 104.6 1,000 Indicated 9.6 3,885 82.1 Inferred 10.2 3,308 74.2 2,000 Indicated 4.6 6,624 66.8 Inferred 4.5 5,713 56.8 2,500 Indicated 3.6 7,849 61.9 Inferred 3.4 6,838 51.4 5,000 Indicated 1.6 13,186 46.8 Inferred 1.6 10,805 37.2 10,000 Indicated 0.6 24,401 31.1 Inferred 0.8 14,598 25.3 15,000 Indicated 0.3 34,236 24.3 Inferred 0.1 21,493 4.0

Processing

The Project will use conventional uranium processing techniques, comprised of dry SAG grinding and classification; pug-leaching and curing; uranium extraction circuit (re-pulping and solid liquid separation); uranium purification and precipitation circuit; drying and packaging; and a paste plant for mine backfill. Based on considerable metallurgical testwork, a recovery of 92% is estimated over the life of the Project, which is planned to produce 44.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8 as yellowcake during optimized Phase 1 operations.

The plant is designed with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes per day (t/d) or 365,000 tonnes per annum (t/a) using a modularised design. Layout has been optimised to enable the addition of more processing lines in the future.

Operating Costs

Table 6. Operating Cost(1) LOM

($million) $/lb U3O8

Recovered $/tonne of

Feed Mining Cost 181 4.12 45 Processing Cost 219 4.97 54 G&A Cost 195 4.43 48 Cash Cost 596 13.52 148 Royalty (sliding scale based on EBIT formula) 141 3.20 35 Total Cash Cost 737 16.72 183 Sustaining Capital 73 1.67 18 AISC(2) 811 18.39 201 (1) Due to rounding, some columns may not total exactly as shown (2) All-in sustaining cost per pound of U 3 O 8 represents mining, processing and site G&A costs, royalty, off site costs and sustaining expenditures, divided by payable 44.1 million pounds of U 3 O 8

Capital Costs

Table 7. Capital Costs(1) Initial

($million) Sustaining Capital ($million) LOM

($million) Mining 55 43 97 Processing 67 4 71 Infrastructure 39 0 39 Total Direct Capital Costs 161 46 207 Indirect & Owner's Cost 12 4 16 Total Direct and Indirect Capital Costs 173 51 223 Contingency 30 13 43 Reclamation 0 10 10 Total Capital Costs 203 73 276 (1) Due to rounding, some columns may not total exactly as shown



Value Opportunities

In July 2017, Global Atomic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Orano Mining, to supply a minimum 100,000 tonnes of uranium-bearing rock per annum to Orano’s operations in Arlit, approximately 100 kilometers north of the Dasa Project, for a minimum of 5 years. Discussions between the two companies regarding this development opportunity are on-going. A successful conclusion would result in Global Atomic having reduced up-front capital requirements for commencing the project.

The PEA presents an optimized Phase 1 mine plan for the Dasa deposit based on the extraction 4.13 million tonnes of mineralised material from a sub-vertical section of the deposit on the flank of the graben, from depths of approximately 70 meters to 600 meters below surface. Value opportunities exist in extending the mine-life beyond an initial 12 years, as can be seen from the longitudinal projection shown below. A large volume of mineralised material in the Inferred Resource category is present in the flat-lying portions of the graben between 400 meters and 800 meters below surface that could be mined in future decades. In addition the deposit remains open along strike and at depth.

Next Steps

Global Atomic is currently conducting hydrogeological and environmental studies for inclusion into the FTR to be submitted to the Government of Niger later this year. Limited infill drilling is also being planned with the aim to upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated Resources.

Once the Mine Permit is issued, Global Atomic will be in a position to finalise the engineering, geotechnical and any final infill drilling needed to construct the project.

Technical Information

The current PEA was prepared by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd (“CSA Global”). The PEA optimized Phase 1 is preliminary in nature and includes 12% Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. A plan to upgrade the Inferred resources to Indicated resources is being evaluated at present. Unlike mineral reserves, mineral resources do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

The current PEA and other scientific and technical information contained in this news release were prepared by CSA Global Pty. Ltd., in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), and has been reviewed and approved by, as it relates to mineral resources: Dmitry Pertel, M.Sc., MAIG, Principal Resource Geologist (CSA Global); as it relates to metallurgy and processing: Russell Bradford BSc, MAusIMM (CP) Associate Principal Metallurgist (CSA Global); as it relates to sampling, drilling, exploration and QAQC: George Flach, P.Geo (Global Atomic); as it relates to mining, infrastructure, mining costs, environment and permitting: Michael Seymour, P.Eng., Associate Principal Mining Engineer (CSA Global); and as it relates to financial modelling and economic analysis: Alex Veresezan, P.Eng., Manager, Mining Americas (CSA Global). Dmitry Pertel, Russell Bradford, and Alex Veresezan are all independent Qualified Persons (“QP”), as defined under NI 43-101. George Flach is a non-independent Qualified Person (“QP”), as defined under NI 43-101.

The mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates contained herein may be subject to legal, political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of such mineral resources.

The results of the PEA optimized Phase 1 will be summarized in a technical report prepared pursuant to NI 43-101. Which will be available on the Company’s website ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) and will be filed on SEDAR within 45 days. The technical report will include more information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, methods and risks of determination associated with the foregoing.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation is a TSX listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the Dasa deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Dasa deposit is currently undergoing feasibility studies and an EIS prior to applying for a Mining Permit in H2 2020.

Global Atomic’s Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) Joint Venture, which operates a new, state-of-the art processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”) listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’, holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market, with facilities located throughout Europe and Asia.

The new BST Joint Venture plant is expected to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey.

_______________________________________

1 Cash cost per pound represents mining, processing and site general and administrative costs, royalty and offsite costs, divided by payable uranium of 44.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 .

2 All-in sustaining cost per pound of uranium represents mining, processing and site general and administrative costs, royalty, offsite costs and sustaining capital expenditures, divided by payable uranium of 44.1 million pounds U 3 O 8 .

3 See news release dated July 18, 2019 and titled “GLOBAL ATOMIC ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT RESOURCE UPGRADE AT DASA PROJECT” filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available on the Company website at www.globalatomiccorp.com

