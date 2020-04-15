WALTHAM, Mass., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winslow Technology Group, an IT solutions and services provider, today announced that they have received the VMware Master Services Competency for Data Center Virtualization. This important designation represents a commitment to service delivery excellence, as it pertains to mastery in VMware’s Data Center Virtualization products and related technology. It not only highlights VMware as a strategic priority for the organization, but also underscores the organization’s commitment to professional services through training, certification, customer satisfaction, project management, and technical excellence.



“After years of advanced training, certification, and service delivery, I’m incredibly proud of this recognition of our Professional Services organization’s accomplishment by VMware. Achieving the VMware Master Services competency independently confirms our ability to deliver high-value services and provides confidence to our customers and partners that WTG delivers results.” said Matt Kozloski, VP of Professional Services at Winslow Technology Group.

Winslow is one of a select few partners in the Northeast with the Master Services Competency. Building on VMware Solution Competencies, a Master Services partner organization must demonstrate services delivery experience and capability, as indicated by having staff with advanced certifications and proven customer references. This independently identifies Winslow as a VMware-trusted and certified partner, with the resources, knowledge, skills, and tools to successfully deliver advanced professional services. It underscores solution mastery and Winslow’s ability to deliver customer value. Winslow holds over 90 unique VMware accreditations, including five VCPs, two “double” VCAP, and a VCDX (1 out of only 288 in the world).

With proven expertise in the areas of server, storage, networking, security, virtualization, hyper-convergence, hybrid cloud, endpoint and data protection, Winslow Technology Group provides customized IT solutions from the desktop to the data center to the cloud. We enable our clients to innovate and transform their businesses, fully realizing the benefits of today’s leading IT technologies.

About Winslow Technology Group

Winslow Technology Group, LLC (WTG) is a leading provider of IT Solutions and Consulting Services dedicated to providing “better IT solutions” for our customers since 2003. WTG enables our clients to innovate and transform their business by realizing the benefits of hyperconverged, software-defined, and hybrid cloud infrastructure frameworks. WTG serves the IT needs of clients ranging from medium sized organizations to Fortune 100 companies that operate in a variety of industries including finance, healthcare, education, manufacturing, technology, legal, and more.

