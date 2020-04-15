LONDON, Ontario, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiva Limited (the “Company” or “Indiva”) (TSXV:NDVA) (OTCQX:NDVAF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Indiva Inc., has shipped its first cannabis-infused products to British Columbia. This shipment marks another significant step in Indiva becoming a national provider of premium cannabis products and gives the Company access to British Columbia’s rich cannabis retail environment. The first products that will be available in the province are Bhang® Milk and Dark Chocolate.



“We’ve had our eyes on British Columbia for a while,” Niel Marotta, President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “With more than 170 stores, it’s a very important market for Indiva and one that we are thrilled to enter. We expect that our top-selling Bhang® Milk and Dark Chocolate will be available within the next two weeks.”

INDIVA™ and Powered by INDIVA™ products like Bhang® Chocolate are now available in seven provinces.

The Company is also announcing that it has entered into an arrangement with Galavant Holdings Inc. (“Galavant”) to provide investor relations services. Under the terms of the agreement, dated April 14, 2020, the Company will pay $6,000 in cash at the outset and a further $24,000 upon completion of the initial 90-day term. The agreement with Galavant remains subject to customary TSXV approval.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva sets the standard for quality and innovation in cannabis. As a Canadian licensed producer, Indiva creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, oils, and edible products and provides production, manufacturing and refinement services to peer entities. In Canada, Indiva produces and distributes the award-winning Bhang® Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby® Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire™ Cannabis Salt, Gems™, and other Powered by INDIVA™ products through license agreements, partnerships and joint ventures. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook , and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Abernathy

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Phone: 613-296-5764

Email: kabernathy@Indiva.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Steve Low

Investor Relations

Phone: 647-620-5101

Email: slow@Indiva.com

DISCLAIMER AND READER ADVISORY

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has in any way passed upon the merits of the contents of this press release and neither of the foregoing entities accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the parties’ current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the Company's future operations, future product offerings and compliance with applicable regulations. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include the parties being able to maintain the necessary regulatory and other third parties’ approvals and licensing and other risks associated with regulated entities in the cannabis industry. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.



