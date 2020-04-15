Vancouver, B.C., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX: MBA, OTCQX International: MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following appointments to its executive team.

Mr. Victor Tesan, currently President of Sprott Shaw College, is appointed Chief Operating Officer and President of Education Services of CIBT Education Group Inc. Mr. Tesan will oversee all the education-related businesses in Canada, totalling 20 campus locations of Sprott Shaw College, Sprott Shaw Language College and Vancouver International College in the Metro Vancouver and Metro Toronto areas.

Mr. Hilbert Ng, currently the Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance, takes over as the Chief Financial Officer of CIBT Education Group Inc., and the President of Global Education City Holdings Inc. Mr. Ng's expanded duties will include the management of our education real-estate business under the GEC® brand. There are currently ten GEC® projects in operation, under-construction, or undergoing the rezoning process. The total asset value and development budget of these projects exceeds $1 billion.

Mr. Dennis Huang, currently the Chief Financial Officer of CIBT Education Group Inc., will become the Chief Accounting Officer of the group. This change in positions will allow Mr. Huang to focus on the accounting functions of our entire group of companies, which grew over 110% in five years.

Profiles and a description of the qualifications of these individuals are available on our website: http://www.cibt.net/about/

"We are grateful to have these seasoned executives serving our company," commented Toby Chu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBT Education Group Inc. "They have each devoted between five and eighteen years of their respective careers at CIBT. They have supported the Company over the years despite the ups and downs, remaining focused and continuing to strive forward year after year. We are glad to have these experienced professionals reinforcing our executive management team, leading our education and real-estate platform to new heights."

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the global education market since 1994. Listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and U.S OTCQX International, CIBT owns business and language colleges, student housing properties, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. The total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. Its education providers include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers business and management programs in healthcare, hotel management, language training, and over 150 career, language and vocational programs. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Education"), an investment holding and development Company focused on developing education related real estate such as student hotels, serviced apartments and education centres. The total portfolio and development budget of projects under Global Education's GEC® brand is over C$1 billion. The various GEC® properties provide accommodations to over 1,500 students and other tenants. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net .