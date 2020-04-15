FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - The Movie Studio Inc. (OTC: MVES), a vertically integrated motion picture production company, announces it has signed a licensing agreement with FILMHUB, an online marketplace for film creators and streaming services. Per the agreement, The Movie Studio will license FILMHUB’s catalog for viewing on The Movie Studio App, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. The Movie Studio will also license its catalog to FILMHUB for distribution via its online film marketplace.



“FILMHUB is excited to partner with The Movie Studio to help expand the monetization potential for content owners who utilize FILMHUB to self-distribute their films. This partnership will also assist The Movie Studio as it furthers its catalog monetization by making its films available to our lineup of channel partners that currently includes Amazon, Tubi and 100+ others,” stated Alan d’Escragnolle, CEO and co-founder of FILMHUB.

The Movie Studio App is a subscription and advertising-based (SVOD & AVOD) online streaming platform featuring The Movie Studio’s library and other licensed content. Complementary to its acquisition, development, production and distribution of independent motion picture content, The Movie Studio is establishing its own over-the-top (OTT) VOD platform comprised of its own content along with aggregated feature films television programming and other media intellectual properties.

“We are excited to offer hundreds of titles on our OTT platform in addition to licensing our titles to FILMHUB and its associated OTT partners. As we continue to grow shareholder equity by acquisition and strategic partnerships, we believe FILMHUB is a perfect partner for continued growth. We look forward to a long and mutually profitable and beneficial partnership,” stated The Movie Studio President and CEO Gordon Scott Venters.

About The Movie Studio Inc.

The Movie Studio Inc. (OTC: MVES) is a vertically integrated motion picture production and distribution Company with completed motion picture and production assets. The Company acquires, develops, produces and distributes independent motion picture content for worldwide consumption for Video on Demand (VOD), foreign sales and its own over-the-top OTT platform through various media devices. For more information, visit www.TheMovieStudio.com.

About FILMHUB

Headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., FILMHUB is disrupting the $74 billion streaming entertainment industry with a modern, technology-driven B2B marketplace for filmmakers to reach streaming channels throughout the world. The platform takes the entire film distribution process online and adds smart data layers for discovery, automated asset fulfillment and payment processing. It has over 12,000 titles available for licensing to over 100 channels including such Amazon, Tubi (acquired by Fox) and Xumo (acquired by Comcast). For more information, visit https://FILMHUB.com/

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

