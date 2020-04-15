Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Breakthrough Innovations in Building Information Modeling (BIM)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Building information modeling (BIM) digitizes the functional and physical aspects of the project in the construction sector, providing more visibility and easing the decision-making process in the entire lifecycle. Apart from 3D (width, height, and depth) modeling, BIM also consists of other dimensions such as 4D (time), 5D (cost), 6D (Sustainability) and 7D (facility management applications). With the ability to provide real-time cost advice and detailed design in the construction and operational stages, BIM surely raises the quality of the industry to a much higher level. Newer versions of BIM platforms have the potential to provide sustainable improvement in the bottom line profitability by using technologies such as AI, AR/VR, cloud, Big Data, and IoT.



This presentation will focus on:

Overview of building information technology

Key application areas of BIM - Use cases

Companies that are actively involved in the development and commercialization of BIM technology

Highlight some of the key investment trends and partnerships

Key technologies emerging in BIM and future roadmap



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Growth Opportunities - BIM



2. Overview - Building Information Modeling

2.1 Overview of Building Information Modeling

2.2 Unleashing the Full Potential of BIM Using Artificial Intelligence



3. BIM Market Overview

3.1 Market Size - Global BIM Market

3.2 Key Market Driving Factors

3.3 Key Market Challenges



4. Areas of BIM Implementation

4.1 The Transformative Impact of BIM Cuts down Latency across Construction Industry, Helping Companies take Faster Decisions

4.2 Structural Engineers are Incorporating BIM into their Workflows for Better Collaboration and Faster Delivery of Projects

4.3 BIM has the Potential to Transform Healthcare Operations and Maintenance to Enable Health and Well-being of General Public

4.4 New Technologies, such as AI, AR/VR, and Big Data are Advancing the Design and Implementation of Projects



5. Companies to Watch: List of Companies Offering BIM Software

5.1 Companies to Watch - Company 1: Bexel Manager

5.2 Companies to Watch - Company 2: Skanska

5.3 Companies to Watch - Company 3: STR Vision

5.4 Companies to Watch - Company 4: Vectorworks

5.5 Companies to Watch - Company 5: Autodesk

5.6 Companies to Watch - Company 6: Archidata Inc.

5.7 Companies to Watch - Company 7:SrinSoft

5.8 Companies to Watch - Company 8: ENGworks

5.9 Companies to Watch - Company 9: RIB Software SE

5.10 Companies to Watch - Company 10: Karno Energy



6. Key Partnerships and Investments

6.1 Participants in the Ecosystem are Partnering to Develop New Functionalities Using BIM Technology

6.2 Governments are Allocating Funds to Encourage Businesses to Use BIM Technology in their Construction Projects



7. Analyst Insights

7.1 Advancements in Generative Design and Software Algorithms will Drastically Change the Designing and Building Process



8. Industry Contacts

8.1 Key Contacts

8.2 Legal Disclaimer



