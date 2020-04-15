Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Benchmarking and Impact Analysis of Carbon Abatement Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) generated and emitted into the atmosphere continues to rise as a direct result of a series of complex interactions including population growth, improved standards of living, and expanding economies, and this is clearly demonstrated by both the increasing absolute level and the annual rate of increase in atmospheric CO2.



Climate change has caused widespread concern for stakeholders in several sectors, and responding to climate change has become a major element in the functions of all levels of government as well resulting in the formation of stringent regulatory framework. The need to reduce the carbon footprint, especially the reduction of emissions from industrial processes, is therefore identified as one of the greatest scientific and technological challenges of the twenty-first century.



Transition to a low carbon economy is being widely pursued by several stakeholders. In this research study, we perform technology landscaping to understand the range of technologies that can aid this transition. Technology landscaping will be performed across three stages in the industries - inward process stage, in process stage, and outward process stage. Focus Technologies across these three stages will include energy source substitution, process innovation, energy-saving technologies, and CO2 emission capture and storage. The key carbon abatement goals and practices adopted by major stakeholders across industrial sectors such as oil & gas, iron and steel manufacturing, and cement manufacturing are analyzed to understand the current status and future developments.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Need for Carbon Abatement

2.1 Need for Industrial Carbon Abatement

2.2 Five Countries Contribute to More than Half of the Total Global Emissions

2.3 Opportunities for Carbon Abatement Across Various Stages in Industries

2.4 Carbon Abatement Technology Selection Methodology



3. Carbon Abatement in the Oil & Gas Industry

3.1 Characterization and Quantification of Emission Sources in the Oil & Gas Industry

3.2 Classification of Emissions from the Oil & Gas Industry

3.3 Carbon Abatement Opportunities in the Oil & Gas Industry

3.4 Key Carbon Abatement Targets Set By Oil & Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)

3.5 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by Key Stakeholders in Oil & Gas (1/2)

3.6 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by Key Stakeholders in Oil & Gas (2/2)



4. Carbon Abatement in the Cement Industry

4.1 Characterization and Quantification of Emission Sources in the Cement Industry

4.2 Carbon Abatement Opportunities in the Cement Industry

4.3 CCUS and New Cement Materials Have the Highest Emission Reduction Potential

4.4 Key Carbon Abatement Targets Set By Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA)

4.5 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by Major Cement Manufacturing Firms (1/2)

4.6 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by Major Cement Manufacturing Firms (2/2)



5. Carbon Abatement in the Iron and Steel Industry

5.1 Electric Arc Furnace with Zero-Emission Electricity Has the Lowest Emission Per Tonne of Steel

5.2 Electrolysis for Iron Ore Reduction is Gaining R&D Interest as Long-term Production Route

5.3 Carbon Abatement Opportunities in the Iron and Steel Industry

5.4 Increased Scrap Recycling and Energy Efficiency Improvements are the Short-term Emissions Reduction Strategies

5.5 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by the Key Iron and Steel Manufacturing Companies (1/2)

5.6 Carbon Abatement Goals and Practices Adopted by the Key Iron and Steel Manufacturing Companies (2/2)



6. Innovation Landscape

6.1 Notable Innovators Providing Carbon Abatement Solutions for the Oil & Gas Industry

6.2 Notable Innovators Providing Carbon Abatement Solutions the for Cement Industry

6.3 Notable Innovators Providing Carbon Abatement Solutions for the Iron and Steel Industry



7. Analyst Insights

7.1 Carbon Capture and Utilization Gaining Significant Interest Across Industries

7.2 Industrial Carbon Abatement - Sector-wise Comparative Analysis

7.3 Growth Opportunities for Carbon Abatement Technologies

7.4 Reduced Carbon Emissions During COVID-19 Pandemic



8. Key Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/36ij46

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900