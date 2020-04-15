Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "What's Next in Nanocoatings? R&D analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanomaterials play a very important role in the development of coatings. The introduction of innovative nanomaterials, such as graphene, carbon nanotubes, and cellulose nanofibers, in the coating industry has increased the demand for nanocoatings over the past few years.



Nanocoatings as compared to conventional coatings offer better processing, functional, as well as material properties. The growing need for nanocoatings in the medical industry and automotive industry are likely to propel the demand for nanocoatings over the coming years.



Additionally, growing demand for self-cleaning textiles and electronics with waterproof properties are fueling innovations in nanocoatings. The conventional coating industry is associated with solvent-based formulations, which pose the risk of volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions. Many manufacturers in the field of nanocoatings are developing water-based formulations for various industrial needs, which are likely to have high potential over the coming years. Research advances in nanocoating deposition techniques are likely to bring lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the nanocoatings industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Summary of Key Findings



2. Technology Overview

2.1. Overview of Nanocoatings

2.2. Key Materials Used for Development of Nanocoatings

2.3. Nanocoatings has Both Advantages and Disadvantages That Impact Commercialization

2.4. CVD and PVD Still Widely Used Deposition Techniques for Nanocoatings

2.5. ALD and MLD Gaining Traction for Deposition of Nanocoatings

2.6. Regulations and Safety Requirements Gaining Focus in North America

2.7. Compliance with REACH Mandatory in Europe and UK

2.8 Need for Standardized Regulatory Framework in APAC

2.9. Stakeholders in South America Follow Guidelines Set by North American Counterparts

2.10. Middle East Follows Guidelines Set by Europe and North America



3. Technology Assessment

3.1 Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings

3.1.1.Technology Assessment of Anti-fingerprint Nanocoatings

3.1.2 Anti-fingerprint Nanocoating Finds High Application Potential in Consumer Electronics and Household Products

3.1.3. Stakeholders Keen on Commercialization of Anti-fingerprint Nanocoatings

3.1.4. Research Advances in Anti-fingerprint Nanocoatings

3.2 Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings

3.2.1 Antimicrobial Nanocoatings are One of the Widely Researched Areas Within Nanocoatings

3.2.2 Various Materials Being Investigated for the Development of Antimicrobial or Antibacterial Nanocoatings

3.2.3 Metal Nanohybrids Gaining Interest of Researchers for Use in Antimicrobial Coatings

3.2.4 Nanopillars is Being Researched by Academia for Developing Antimicrobial Nanocoatings

3.2.5 Innovations Within Antimicrobial Nanocoatings Spread Across Geographies

3.2.6. Research Institutes Keen on Testing Various Nanomaterials for Use in Antimicrobial Nanocoatings

3.3 Anti-Icing Nanocoatings

3.3.1 Anti-Icing Nanocoatings' Applications Focused on Aerospace

3.3.2 Polymeric and Graphene Nanocomposites Gaining Traction for Developing Anti-icing Nanocoatings

3.3.3. Stakeholders from US Dominate in Commercialization of Anti-icing Nanocoating Technologies

3.3.4. Research Advances Spread Across the Globe

3.4 Anti-corrosion, Abrasion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings

3.4.1 Anti-corrosion, Abrasion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings are Key Areas of Focus Within Protective Coatings

3.4.2 Materials Such as Graphene, CNT and Hybrids are Being Researched for Developing, Abrasion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings

3.4.3 Wide scale Application Potential for Anti-corrosion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings

3.4.4 Stakeholders Keen on Widening Application Prospects

3.4.5. Academic Research Focused on New Material Development for Use in Anti-corrosion and Wear Resistant Nanocoatings

3.5 Conformal Nanocoatings

3.5.1 Fluoropolymers and Nanocomposites Being Investigated for Conformal Nanocoatings

3.5.2. Key Innovations Targeted Towards Electronics Industry

3.5.3. Innovations are Also Focused on Medical Devices and Other Applications

3.5.4. Academic Research Focused on New Material Development and Process Innovations

3.6 Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.6.1 Drug Eluting Nanocoatings Being Researched to Improve Treatment Effectiveness

3.6.2 Various Biopolymers are Being Investigated for Developing Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.6.3 Chitosan is Gaining Research Focus for Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.6.4. Hydroxyapatite is a Key Material of Choice for Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.6.5. Biomaterials are of Research Focus for Drug Eluting Nanocoatings

3.7 Barrier Nanocoatings

3.7.1. Widespread Application Potential for Barrier Nanocoatings

3.7.2. Hybrid Nanocomposites Considered as an Emerging Material for Use in Barrier Nanocoatings

3.7.3 Nanopowders are Also Used for Barrier Nanocoatings

3.7.4. Companies Developing Barrier Nanocoatings for Packaging Applications

3.7.5. Academia Interested in Investigating Coating Properties and Application Extension

3.8 Antireflective Nanocoatings

3.8.1 Antireflective (AR) Nanocoating Intended to Provide High Electrical and Optical Properties

3.8.2 Optoelectronics and Sensors are Key Application Areas for Antireflective (AR) Nanocoatings

3.8.3. Stakeholders Focused on Process Optimization and Enhancing Coating Properties

3.8.4. Research Advances Focused on New Material Development

3.9. Self-healing and Self-cleaning Nanocoatings

3.9.1. Self-healing and Self-cleaning Nanocoatings are Considered as Emerging Areas within Nanocoatings

3.9.2. Self-healing and Self-cleaning Nanocoatings Still at Early Stages of Commercialization

3.9.3. Research Focused on Investigating New Materials for Developing Self-healing and Self-cleaning Nanocoatings

3.10. Specialty Nanocoatings

3.10.1 Quantum Dots and Metal-Nanoparticles are Used for Developing Specialty Nanocoatings

3.10.2 Gold-Nanoparticles based Specialty Nanocoatings are Targeted for Healthcare Applications



4. Industry Initiatives

4.1. Both Public and Private Funding are Prevalent in Nanocoatings Technology Area

4.2. Key Funding Initiatives by Governmental Agencies Aid Nanocoating Development

4.3. Partnerships and Acquisitions are Witnessed Across the Globe

4.4. IP Analysis Showcases Stable Patenting Activity -Patent Portfolio

4.5. Top Patent Assignees Spread Across Geographies and Applications



5. Growth Opportunities

5.1. Emerging Opportunities in Nanocoatings

5.2. Future Prospects for Nanocoatings



6. Industry Contacts

6.1 Key Contacts

6.2 Legal Disclaimer



