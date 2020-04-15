Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Boots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global women's boots market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2017 to 2025. The report predicts the global women's boots market to grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period from 2019-2025. The study on women's boots market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on women's boots market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global women's boots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global women's boots market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1. Drivers

Shifting fashion trends due to rising internet penetration

Rising disposable income of the populace

2. Restraints

Availability of counter fit products

3. Opportunities

Emergence of online sales

Company Profiles

BATA Limited

Nike, Inc.

Puma AG

Caleres Inc.

Gucci Group

Nine West Group

Wolverine World Wide, Inc.

Steven Madden, Ltd.

UGG

The Frye Company

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the women's boots market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the women's boots market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global women's boots market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Women's Boots Market Highlights

2.2. Women's Boots Market Projection

2.3. Women's Boots Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Women's Boots Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Value Chain Analysis of Women's Boots Market



4. Women's Boots Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Women's Boots Market by Type

5.1. Stacked Bootie

5.2. Moto Boots

5.3. Dressy Bootie

5.4. Girly Stiletto

5.5. Riding Boot

5.6. Peep-toe Bootie

5.7. Other



6. Global Women's Boots Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Supermarket

6.2. Shopping Mall

6.3. Retail Store

6.4. Other



7. Global Women's Boots Market by Region 2019-2025

7.1. North America

7.2. Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.4. RoW



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Women's Boots Market

8.2. Companies Profiled



9. Appendix

9.1. Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Companies Mentioned



