The publisher has been monitoring the corporate learning management system market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The reports on the corporate learning management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and increased need for skilled employees. In addition, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The corporate learning management system market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscapes.
The corporate learning management system market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
By Geographic Landscape
This study identifies replacement of legacy LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate learning management system market growth during the next few years.
The corporate learning management system market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate learning management system market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Oracle Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the corporate learning management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
