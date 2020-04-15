Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the corporate learning management system market and it is poised to grow by $ 12.48 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The reports on the corporate learning management system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS, and increased need for skilled employees. In addition, implementation of cloud-based corporate LMS is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The corporate learning management system market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscapes.



The corporate learning management system market is segmented as below:



By Deployment

On-premise deployment

Cloud deployment

By Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

This study identifies replacement of legacy LMS as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate learning management system market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The corporate learning management system market covers the following areas:

Corporate Learning Management System Market sizing

Corporate Learning Management System Market forecast

Corporate Learning Management System Market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate learning management system market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Oracle Corp., Saba Software Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the corporate learning management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Cloud deployment - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe Inc.

Aptara Inc.

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Saba Software Inc.

SAP SE

Skillsoft Ltd.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2dbp5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900