Nørresundby, Denmark, 15 April 2020

Announcement no. 28/2020









As published in announcement no. 23/2020, the extraordinary general meeting held on 3 March 2020 finally adopted the reduction of the company’s share capital by nominal DKK 1,500,000 by cancellation of 300,000 treasury shares of DKK 5 each.

The deadline has now expired for the creditors to prove their claims in the Company, in accordance with the Danish Companies Act § 192, art. 1. Thus, the Company's Board of Directors decided to reduce the share capital. The capital reduction is registered in the Danish Business Authority.

After the reduction RTX A/S’ share capital amounts to nominal DKK 43,214,190 divided into 8,642,838 shares of DKK 5 each.

The articles of association have been updated accordingly. The updated articles of association are available at RTX’s website www.rtx.dk under Investors > Governance.

Questions and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

RTX website: www.rtx.dk

