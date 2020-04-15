Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Equipment Market by Equipment (Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others), Cryogen (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, and Others), End-User (Energy & Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, and Others), and Region - Global forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cryogenic equipment market was valued at USD 11.9 billion in 2019

Rising demand for LNG across regions is creating demand opportunities for cryogenic equipment. Also, the increasing number of air separation units projects are driving the cryogenic equipment market. However, cryogenic equipment are feasible for large scale applications only.

The tanks, by well type, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Tanks account for the largest share in the global cryogenic equipment market in 2019. Global demand for LNG tanks and micro bulk tanks is growing thus creating demand opportunities for tanks during the forecast period. Countries like Russia and Qatar are focusing on LNG production increase and therefore, these require the high number of cryogenic tanks for storing the LNG. In November 2019, Novatek, one of the significant LNG producers from the Yamal LNG project, gave the order for construction of 2 new full containment 160,000 cubic meters LNG storage tanks. Such projects are expediting globally. Thus, the container as a part of the cryogenic equipment is developing at a very fast pace and its demand is expected to increase in the near future.

The electronics segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2020 to 2025.

Cryogenics has vast applications in the electronics industry. Cryogenic processing extends the life of the circuit boards. They are also employed in switching devices, semiconductor, and superconductor devices since low temperature decreases the resistance of materials. Cryogenic milling and freezer grinding are some of the other processes that happen in the electronic industry. Cryogenic equipment such as semiconductor grade vaporizers and tanks are commonly used. Increasing the construction of air separation units for the electronic industry is likely to drive the cryogenic equipment market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the cryogenic equipment market.

The region is developing into the fastest-growing end-market for energy, power, and technologies. Also, substantial growth in related industries such as metallurgy, chemical manufacturing, food and beverages, and energy & power, which altogether drives the growth of the cryogenic equipment market. China and India are the fastest-growing countries in the region, generating a huge demand for cryogenic equipment. Moreover, the region has a number of countries importing natural gases which boost the trade as well as the market for cryogenic equipment. Japan is the largest importer of LNG along with many other developing nations of the region. These countries are expected to increase their trade considering the low cost of conventional fuels. All these factors drive the demand for cryogenic equipment in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cryogenic Equipment Market

4.2 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Equipment

4.3 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Cryogen

4.4 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by End-User

4.5 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Region

4.6 Asia Pacific Cryogenic Equipment Market, by End-User & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High demand for industrial gases from the metallurgy and energy industries

5.2.1.2 Growing demand for cryogenic equipment across the entire LNG value chain

5.2.1.3 Increasing investments in cryogenic infrastructure

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High initial investment for setting up a cryogenic plant for large-scale industrial applications

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing space and satellite missions bring opportunities for cryogenic storage equipment

5.2.3.2 Evolving cryogenic electronics applications

5.2.3.3 Cryogenic energy storage systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cryogen leakage from equipment leading to hazards and greenhouse emissions

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Industrial Gases Providers

5.3.1.3 End-Users

6 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Equipment

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tanks

6.2.1 Increasing LNG Production is Driving the Market for Tanks

6.3 Valves

6.3.1 High Demand for Industrial Gases from the Aerospace and Electronics Sectors is Likely to Boost the Demand

6.4 Vaporizers

6.4.1 Demand for Vaporizers Increases as Industrial Gases Consumption across End-Users Increase

6.5 Pumps

6.5.1 Increasing Demand for LNG Infrastructure is Expected to Drive the Demand for Cryogenic Pumps

6.6 Other Equipment



7 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Cryogen

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Nitrogen

7.2.1 Increasing Industrialization Creates High Demand for Nitrogen-Related Cryogenic Equipment

7.3 Oxygen

7.3.1 Increasing Steel and Iron Production Creates High Demand for Oxygen Related Cryogenic Equipment

7.4 Argon

7.4.1 Demand for Argon-Handling Cryogenic Equipment Increases With the Demand for Electronics

7.5 LNG

7.5.1 Rising Demand for Cleaner Energy Source Creates Demand for LNG Infrastructure

7.6 Others

8 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Metallurgy

8.2.1 Rising Demand for Oxygen Leads to Increasing Demand for Cryogenic Equipment at Metallurgy Industry

8.3 Energy & Power

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Refineries and Energy Storage Systems Drive the Demand for Cryogenic Equipment

8.4 Chemical

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Chemical Facilities is Driving the Cryogenic Equipment Market for Chemical Industry

8.5 Electronics

8.5.1 Increasing Electronic Manufacturing to Boost the Demand for Cryogenic Equipment

8.6 Shipping

8.6.1 Increasing LNG Infrastructure Development and LNG Vessels is Driving the Market for Cryogenic Equipment

8.7 Others

9 Cryogenic Equipment Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 By Equipment

9.2.2 By Cryogen

9.2.3 By End-User

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.4.1 China

9.2.4.1.1 High volume manufacturing of steel and electronics is driving the Chinese cryogenic equipment market

9.2.4.2 India

9.2.4.2.1 Investments in space missions are likely to bring opportunities for cryogenic equipment during the forecast period

9.2.4.3 Australia

9.2.4.3.1 Australia's plan to increase LNG exports will create demand for cryogenic equipment in the country

9.2.4.4 Japan

9.2.4.4.1 Increasing demand for industrial gases from the electronics industry is driving the cryogenic equipment market

9.2.4.5 Malaysia

9.2.4.5.1 Increasing manufacturing capacity for electronics to boost the cryogenic equipment market in Malaysia

9.2.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 By Equipment

9.3.2 By Cryogen

9.3.3 By End-User

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 Russia

9.3.4.1.1 Increasing LNG imports are likely to drive the market

9.3.4.2 UK

9.3.4.2.1 Increasing construction of cryogenic energy storage systems is likely to drive the market

9.3.4.3 Germany

9.3.4.3.1 Increasing electronics manufacturing in Germany is driving the country's cryogenic equipment market

9.3.4.4 France

9.3.4.4.1 Metallurgy end-user sector dominates the French cryogenic equipment market

9.3.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.4 North America

9.4.1 By Equipment

9.4.2 By Cryogen

9.4.3 By End-User

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 US

9.4.4.1.1 Increasing consumption of energy is driving the market for cryogenic equipment in the US

9.4.4.2 Canada

9.4.4.2.1 Increasing LNG projects and metal production are likely to bring opportunities for cryogenic equipment in Canada

9.4.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4.3.1 Shale reservoirs development creates opportunities for cryogenic equipment market in Mexico

9.5 Middle East

9.5.1 By Equipment

9.5.2 By Cryogen

9.5.3 By End-User

9.5.4 By Country

9.5.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.5.4.1.1 LNG projects have boosted the cryogenic equipment market in Saudi Arabia

9.5.4.2 UAE

9.5.4.2.1 Growing energy & power sector in the UAE is driving the cryogenic equipment market

9.5.4.3 Qatar

9.5.4.3.1 Increasing construction activities in Qatar are driving the cryogenic equipment market in the country

9.5.4.4 Rest of Middle East

9.6 Africa

9.6.1 By Equipment

9.6.2 By Cryogen

9.6.3 By End-User

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 South Africa

9.6.4.1.1 Industrial growth in South Africa is expected to drive the cryogenic equipment market

9.6.4.2 Nigeria

9.6.4.2.1 Increasing demand for LNG and nitrogen in the oil & gas and shipping industries in Nigeria is driving the market

9.6.4.3 Algeria

9.6.4.3.1 Increasing oil & gas activities in Algeria are likely to drive the demand for cryogenic equipment

9.6.4.4 Rest of Africa

9.7 South America

9.7.1 By Equipment

9.7.2 By Cryogen

9.7.3 By End-User

9.7.4 By Country

9.7.4.1 Brazil

9.7.4.1.1 Oil & gas industry in Brazil is expected to drive the cryogenic equipment market

9.7.4.2 Argentina

9.7.4.2.1 Reviving oil & gas sector in Argentina is likely to bring opportunities for the cryogenic equipment market

9.7.4.3 Venezuela

9.7.4.3.1 Low industrial growth and recession in Venezuela are affecting the cryogenic equipment market

9.7.4.4 Rest of South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Of Players And Industry Concentration, 2018

10.2.1 Contracts & Agreements

10.2.2 Partnerships/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic

10.3.4 Emerging

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Linde Plc

11.2 Chart Industries

11.3 Parker Hannifin

11.4 Taylor-Wharton

11.5 Wessington Cryogenics

11.6 Inoxcva

11.7 Cryofab

11.8 Acme Cryogenics

11.9 Flowserve Corporation

11.10 Emerson

11.11 Air Products

11.12 Beijing Tianhai Cryogenic Equipment

11.13 Herose Gmbh

11.14 Cryostar

11.15 Cryoquip

11.16 Cryogas Industries

11.17 Shell-N-Tube

11.18 Applied Cryotechnology

11.19 Shengjie Cryogenic Equipment Public Limited Company

11.20 Meyer Tools



