WASHINGTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm’s Asset Lifecycle Management offering within its Construction Solutions practice has been named a Vanguard Leader by ALM Intelligence in its most recent Capital Projects & Infrastructure Consulting report.



The ALM Vanguard of Capital Projects & Infrastructure Consulting evaluates firms on their ability to create impact according to input from clients and providers, focusing on their consulting approach, organization and service delivery model. Of the 24 firms evaluated in the report, FTI Consulting was one of four to be recognized as a Vanguard Leader.

The Asset Lifecycle Management offering at FTI Consulting provides a breadth of services focused on improving the lifecycle value for critical capital assets. In addition to partnering with clients to transform their approach to asset lifecycle management, the team regularly fulfills project and operations management roles for clients around the world, leveraging the strength of best practices and technology.

According to ALM Intelligence, “FTI’s capital projects consulting approach is a blend of the firm’s longstanding construction sector disputes advisory experience and specialized asset lifecycle management resources. This combination makes minimizing cost and schedule overruns the end and disciplined project data, reporting and forecasting the means. This translates into positioning at the intersection of chief information officers who own enterprise data management and business units charged with delivering project financials.”

Commenting on the recognition, Steve Means , Leader of the Asset Lifecycle Management offering at FTI Consulting, said, “We are honored that ALM Intelligence has recognized us as one of the leading firms in capital projects and infrastructure consulting, which is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the impact we can have working alongside them. Our approach puts businesses at the forefront of digital transformation through the consideration of four key elements: people, process, technology and data. Our services and tools aim to improve every aspect of the asset management lifecycle — shortening time to value and increasing capital efficiency.”

About the FTI Consulting Construction Solutions Practice

FTI Consulting is a leading global provider of commercial management, risk-based advisory, dispute resolution services and strategic communications counsel on complex projects across all construction and engineering industries. Our professionals are industry leaders who understand technical, business, regulatory and legal matters and are seasoned in giving expert testimony. They represent top talent across disciplines, including engineers, architects, accountants, quantity surveyors, planning and scheduling specialists, cost engineers, project managers and strategic communications professionals. With experience in commercial contracting and professional industry practices, our consultants understand technical, business, regulatory and legal matters, allowing them to identify key issues quickly and find the best solutions for our clients. Our clients hire us to ensure that every aspect of their capital program or project is properly governed, well-executed and fully supported from beginning to end. FTI Consulting draws on its breadth of international construction experience and knowledge to deliver the best outcome for our clients, wherever their projects may be located.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 5,500 employees located in 27 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.35 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2019. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

