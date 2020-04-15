Purchase price of $15 million from sale of manufacturing, office and laboratory facility



Current and future GoCAR™ product candidates to be manufactured by MD Anderson

HOUSTON, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today announced closing of the sale of its Houston facility to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center at a purchase price of $15 million.

“We are pleased with the closing of the transaction as the preferred supply agreement provides Bellicum access to cell therapy product supply while reducing our operating expenses,” said Rick Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bellicum.

About Sale of the Houston Facility

In January 2020, Bellicum entered into an asset purchase agreement under which MD Anderson would acquire Bellicum’s approximately 60,000-square-foot Houston facility, including manufacturing, office and laboratory space. As part of the transaction, Bellicum also entered into a master services agreement with MD Anderson. Following completion of the transaction, MD Anderson will operate the Houston facility for its own internal programs as well as to manufacture Bellicum’s GoCAR and other cellular therapy programs for clinical trials and potentially early commercial supply.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver cures through controllable cell therapies. The company’s next-generation product candidates are differentiated by powerful cell signaling technologies designed to produce more effective CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies. Bellicum’s lead GoCAR-T® candidate, BPX-601, is designed to be a more efficacious CAR-T cell product capable of overriding key immune inhibitory mechanisms. More information about Bellicum can be found at www.bellicum.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Bellicum may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “designed,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: statements regarding Bellicum’s need for manufactured cell therapy products and its ability to satisfy those needs. Various factors may cause differences between Bellicum’s expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Bellicum’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our annual report on Form 10-K the year ended December 31, 2019. Any forward-looking statements that Bellicum makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Bellicum assumes no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

