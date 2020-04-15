Healthy Fast Casual Restaurant Adds Convenient High Demand Grocery Offerings to Menu



Burleson, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker Grill (NASDAQ: GRIL) the parent company of Muscle Maker Grill & Healthy Joe’s, a fast-casual concept known for serving “healthier for you” meals, today announced that Muscle Maker Grill has launched grocery bundles to take convenience and safety to the next level while providing healthy meal options to patrons amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company crafted four meal bundles that encompass various flavor profiles and provide healthier options to keep the entire family satisfied, and a cleaning bundle filled with highly sought after supplies such as toilet paper and paper towels. This timely solution helps guests adhere to social distancing guidance and to avoid crowded grocery stores while safely securing daily essentials such as bread, milk and eggs. Muscle Maker Grill offers curbside pickup and contactless delivery for their newly launched grocery bundles, in addition to the full menu. To make ordering even easier, guests can order their bundles through the Muscle Maker Grill app, by downloading MMG Rewards on their mobile device, or by going online at www.ordermmg.com . Bundles are available at participating MMG restaurants.

MMG Bundles Include:

Breakfast Bundle – 1 dozen eggs, 1 lb. of bacon, loaf of bread, omelette fixings (jalapenos, reduced fat cheddar cheese, salsa), 1 gallon of 2% milk, 1 half gallon of vitamin rich orange juice and 1 lb. of butter.

Burger Bundle – 4 uncooked Grass-fed beef patties, 4 whole wheat buns, shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, zero carb signature sauce and 4 bags of non-GMO Popcorners chips.

Burrito Bundle – ½ lb. of all-natural chicken breast, ½ lb. of grass-fed steak, 4 jalapeno tortillas, brown rice, red beans, shredded reduced fat cheddar cheese, fat free sour cream, jalapenos and salsa.

Italian Bundle – Penna pasta for 4, 12 turkey meatballs, fat free marinara, shredded reduced fat mozzarella cheese and parmesan cheese.

Cleaning Bundle – 4 Rolls of toilet paper, 2 rolls of paper towels, disinfectant spray and box of 100 disposable gloves.



“We’re happy to add convenient grocery bundles to our menu,” said Mike Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker Grill. “Eating healthy is now more important than ever, and we want to make it as easy as possible. The various nutritious ingredients in each bundle provide exactly what every family needs at this point in time – options. We know our guests are looking for the same high demand items and we’re working with our suppliers to make them available so that guests can skip the grocery store. The corona virus pandemic has changed the way the restaurant industry functions, and we want to make sure we’re doing our part by providing our customers with as many menu options and services as possible.”



