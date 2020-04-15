New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunities of Autonomous Delivery Robots in Warehouse Management" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882032/?utm_source=GNW





With the advent of Industry 4.0 and smart factories, all industries across the spectrum are adopting advanced robotic automation solutions for varied applications according to industry requirements. This research service titled ‘Opportunities of Autonomous Delivery Robots in Warehouse Management’ reviews about the different autonomous delivery robotic solutions which are impacting the warehouse industry. A section of the study is also dedicated to the new business models used by major companies in the additive manufacturing sector.Key questions answered in the study:What are the different types autonomous robotic solutions available for the warehouse industry?What are the challenges of these autonomous robotic solutions?What are the drivers of these autonomous robotic solutions?What are the various types of navigation solutions for autonomous robots?Details on recent funding Details on recent M&AWhat are the business model opportunities?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882032/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001