Nørresundby, Denmark, 15 April 2020

Announcement no. 29/2020









In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that

RTX A/S’ holding of treasury shares after the share capital reduction (cf. company announcement no. 28/2020) as of 15 April 2020 amounts to 301,522 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 3.49% of the total share capital.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachment