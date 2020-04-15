Nørresundby, Denmark, 15 April 2020
Announcement no. 29/2020
In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that
RTX A/S’ holding of treasury shares after the share capital reduction (cf. company announcement no. 28/2020) as of 15 April 2020 amounts to 301,522 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 3.49% of the total share capital.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk
Attachment
RTX A/S
Nørresundby, DENMARK
RTX CA No 29-2020 - 15.04.20 - Major investor announcementFILE URL | Copy the link below
RTX A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: