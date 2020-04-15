Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telematics Solutions Market by Service (ACN, eCall, RSA, Remote Diagnostics, Insurance Risk Assessment, Driver Behavior, Billing & Other), Form & Vehicle Type, Component, Connectivity, Aftermarket, Fleet Management Service, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telematics solutions market is estimated to be USD 29.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 62.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.9%.

One of the major trends witnessed in the telematics solutions market is the increasing number of collaborations and partnerships among different systems providers, OEMs, telematics service providers, and other stakeholders. For instance, in December 2019, Avis Budget Group Inc. entered into a partnership with Verizon Communications Inc. to launch an all-in-one digital travel assistant exclusively for customers of Avis Budget Group Inc. and Payless Car Rental Inc., using Verizon's nationwide 4G LTE network. Increasing demand for improved safety features in vehicles and more efficient road traffic is the primary reason driving the growth of the telematics solutions market.

Passenger Car Segment is expected to remain the largest segment by vehicle type.

The passenger Car market is mainly driving because of an increase in demand for safety and convenience telematics services. The US, Canada and most of the European are economically stable and have a high standard of living and disposable income which leads to the demand for high-end telematics services and connectivity solutions. Infrastructure availability in such countries attracts the global OEMs and Tier 1 to test and develop more telematics services for autonomous cars also supportive government policies help them to test vehicles on the road. As people have high standards of living and disposable income in these countries, they would like to spend more on safety and comfort features. The demand for self-driving cars in developed countries, making the OEMs introduce advanced telematics technologies and services which is expected to increase the market of the passenger car market.

HCV segment is expected to remain the largest segment by Aftermarket

The demand for substantial commercial vehicle telematics services in the aftermarket is expected to continue its increase in the near future due to technological advancement and an increase in demand for fleet management services in trucks and buses. The large fleet owners are majorly using fleet management services for commercial vehicles and they prefer those services from the third party instead of OEMs as it is a more convenient way for them to avail services as per their needs. Fleet management services help fleet owners to cut down their cost of business by increasing fuel efficiency and decreasing the break down of vehicles. Moreover, legislation for road safety, security, and tracking of vehicles globally is expected to propel the market demand in the forecast period. For example, in April 2018, the Government of India passed a regulation stating that all commercial vehicles meant for public transport with seating capacity over six should have GPS tracking devices installed in them.



The North American market is expected to register the fastest growth after the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The North America telematics solutions market is estimated to be the fastest-growing OE market after Asia-Pacific. In North America, the telematics services such as advance diagnostic system would boost the telematics market. In advanced diagnostics, an inbuilt mechanism relays real-time messages to the driver and the automobile dealer in case of any issues that are likely to affect the vehicle, which will help predict potential automobile issues before they take place. Moreover, an increase in demand for Insurance risk assessment, driver behavior, and fleet management services for commercial vehicles is one of the important drivers for the telematics market in North America. For instance, in North America, nearly every vehicle insurance company is either using or plans to use some sort of telematics solution, as it enables the insurance companies to minimize risk through monitoring of different aspects such as maintenance, usage & security etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Years Considered for the Study

5.3 Currency & Pricing

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.4 Challenges

5.5 Revenue Missed/Shift: Opportunities for Telematics Manufactures

5.5.1 Telematics: Most Likely Scenario

5.5.2 Telematics: Optimistic Scenario

5.5.3 Telematics: Pessimistic Scenario



6 Telematics Solutions Market, by Services

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Automatic Crash Notification

6.3 Emergency Calling

6.4 Navigation & Infotainment

6.5 On-Road Assistance

6.6 Remote Diagnostics

6.7 Vehicle Tracking/Recovery (Fleet Management)

6.8 Insurance Risk Assessment

6.9 Driver Behaviour

6.10 Billing Services

6.11 Others(Fuel Efficiency Guidance, Geo-Fencing, Eco Driving)



7 Telematics Solutions Market, by Form Factor

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Tethered

7.4 Integrated



8 Telematics Solutions Market, by Components

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

8.3 Navigation System

8.4 Communication Devices (Bluetooth, Wifi, 3G, 4G, 5G)

8.5 Audio/Video Interface

8.6 Can Bus



9 Telematics Solutions Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Passenger Cars

9.1.2 LCV

9.1.3 Truck

9.1.4 Bus



10 Telematics Solutions Market, by Connectivity

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Satellite Technology

10.1.2 Cellular Technology



11 Telematics Solutions Market, by Aftermarket

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Passenger Car Aftermarket

11.1.2 Lcv Aftermarket

11.1.3 Bus Aftermarket

11.1.4 Truck Aftermarket



12 Telematics Solutions Services Market, by Type

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Consulting

12.1.2 Implementation

12.1.3 Maintenance



13 Telematics Solutions Market, by Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Asia Pacific

13.2.1 China

13.2.2 India

13.2.3 Japan

13.2.4 South Korea

13.2.5 Thailand

13.2.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 France

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 Spain

13.3.5 UK

13.3.6 Russia

13.3.7 Rest of Europe

13.4 North America

13.4.1 US

13.4.2 Canada

13.4.3 Mexico

13.5 Rest Of the World (ROW)

13.5.1 Iran

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Argentina

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 Rest of Row



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Ranking Analysis

14.3 Product Comparison Mapping, by Key Competitors

14.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, by Service

14.4.1 Visionary Leaders

14.4.2 Innovators

14.4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.4.4 Emerging Companies

14.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

14.6 Business Strategy Excellence

14.7 Winners/Tail Enders

14.8 Competitive Leadership Mapping, by Hardware

14.8.1 Visionary Leaders

14.8.2 Innovators

14.8.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.8.4 Emerging Companies

14.9 Strength Of Product Portfolio

14.1 Business Strategy Excellence

14.11 Winners/Tail Enders

14.12 Competitive Scenario

14.12.1 New Product Development

14.12.2 Expansion

14.12.3 Acquisitions

14.12.4 Supply Contract/Partnership



15 Competitive Profile

15.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh

15.2 Continental Ag

15.3 Lg Electronics

15.4 Verizon

15.5 Harman International

15.6 Delphi Automotive Plc

15.7 Visteon Corporation

15.8 Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

15.9 Tomtom International Bv

15.10 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

15.11 Intel Corporation

15.12 Additional Company Profiles

15.12.1 Trimble Inc

15.12.2 AT&T

15.12.3 MiX Telematics

15.12.4 Octo Telematics

15.12.5 Airbiquity Inc.

15.12.6 Masternaut Limited

15.12.7 CalAmp.

15.12.8 the Descartes Systems Group Inc.

15.12.9 Astrata Group

15.12.10 AirIQ Inc.

15.12.11 Garmin Ltd.

15.12.12 Box Telematics

15.12.13 Act soft

15.12.14 Teletrac Navman



