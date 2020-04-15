We expect to release the Q1 2020 results of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 30 April 2020. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 AM CEST.



At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the Q1 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 30 April 2020

Time: 11:00 AM CEST

In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to investor.dsv.com or https://dsv.eventcdn.net/2020q1/



b. Conference call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:



DK +45 78 15 01 10

UK +44 (0) 333 300 9272

US +1 646 722 4957

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com

Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com

Media

Christian Krogslund, tel. +45 43 20 41 28, christian.krogslund@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

