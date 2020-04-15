Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Medical Simulation Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US medical simulation market is estimated to grow modestly at a CAGR of around 10.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the display of information and real-time human interaction with digital devices and objects in various sectors such as healthcare, automotive, gaming & entertainment industries, and pico-projectors has been witnessed in the country. The introduction of virtual reality news is expected to augment the advancement of virtual technology in sectors such as healthcare. In addition, the country is regarded as the highest spending country in healthcare across the globe.



A significant rise in the number of new medical simulation institutes has been observed in the past 20 years. Bristol Medical Simulation Centre estimates that more than 400 institutes have been developed in the last 20 years in the country. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), US healthcare spending increased 4.3% in 2016 and reaching $10,348 per person or $3.3 trillion. In addition, as a portion of the nation's GD), the US healthcare spending held 17.9% in 2016. As per their estimate, healthcare spending is anticipated to rise at an average rate of 5.5% every year for the period (2017-2026) and to reach $5.7 trillion by 2026. The major factor affecting the growth of healthcare spending in the US includes rising prices of medical goods & services and increasing geriatric population.



The companies which are contributing to the growth of the US medical simulation market include CAE Healthcare, Charles River Analytics Inc., Simulaids Inc., Flexsim Software Products, Inc., and 3D System, Inc. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including new product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, funding to the start-ups and technological advancements to stay competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2018, Moog Inc. had launched a new version of the D680 Proportional Valve Series in order to strengthen its product base. In September 2018, the company had announced an exclusive distribution agreement with MHD Rockland to manage the operations for various equipment for international P-3 Orion operators and related variants.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US medical simulation market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. In the report, the analysis of the country is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for medical simulation manufacturers, healthcare providers, government organizations for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US medical simulation market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US medical simulation market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US medical simulation market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. US Medical Simulation Market by Products and Services

5.1.1. Web-based Simulation

5.1.2. Model-based Simulation

5.1.3. Simulation Training Services

5.2. US Medical Simulation Market by Fidelity

5.2.1. Low Fidelity

5.2.2. Medium Fidelity

5.2.3. High Fidelity

5.3. US Medical Simulation Market by End-Users

5.3.1. Academic Institutes and Research Centers

5.3.2. Military Organizations

5.3.3. Hospitals



6. Company Profiles

6.1. 3D System, Inc.

6.2. Anesoft Corp.

6.3. B-Line Medical

6.4. CAE Healthcare

6.5. Cardionics

6.6. Charles River Analytics Inc.

6.7. Education Management Solution, LLC

6.8. Flexsim Software Products, Inc.

6.9. IngMar Medical, Ltd.

6.10. Innovative Tactical Training Solutions, Inc.

6.11. Moog Inc.

6.12. Simulaids Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7s0yi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900