



15 April 2020

Announcement no. 23/2020

Postponement of Alm. Brand A/S’s annual general meeting convened for 29 April 2020

The Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S has decided to postpone the annual general meeting convened for 29 April 2020 due to the coronavirus situation (Covid-19). A notice with a new date and time for the annual general meeting will be sent out once we have a more clear picture of when the special societal measures in response to Covid-19 will cease to apply.

Moreover, the Board of Directors of Alm. Brand A/S has reconsidered its proposal for appropriation of profit, including payment of dividend for the 2019 financial year. The Board of Directors consequently proposes that the decision about payment of dividend is postponed to the autumn of 2020 considering the substantial uncertainty surrounding the economic consequences of Covid-19.

“Alm. Brand A/S is strongly capitalised and has an extremely robust business model. We are therefore strongly positioned to steer our business through the extraordinary situation triggered by Covid-19. The continued uncertainty about both the duration and the consequences of the pandemic requires, that we all demonstrate flexibility. Consequently, we postpone the final decision on payment of dividend until we have more clarity of the economic consequences”, said CEO Rasmus Werner Nielsen.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Chief Executive Officer (ad interim)

Rasmus Werner Nielsen

Tel. +45 3547 7907

Investors and equity analysts:

First Vice President, Investor Relations

Lars Holm

Mobile no. +45 2510 4717

Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Chief Communication Officer

Claus Kappel Christensen

Mobile no. +45 2524 8993

Attachment