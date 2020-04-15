New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Blockchain: Regulating the New Economy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882031/?utm_source=GNW





Although this technology has been recognized mainly by digital currencies such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it has several other non-financial applications in different sectors including agriculture, logistics, healthcare, real estate, cloud storage, education, public transportation, pharma, food and beverage, and so on.Blockchain is enabling new governance model across the globe with valued use cases.



Countries around the world are improving and updating their regulatory frameworks to provide a suitable and attractive environment for Blockchain companies to keep pace with the fast-growing global Blockchain market and reap the benefits of this technology.Blockchain technology is positioned to meet the increasingly complex demands of the digital-first future through smart contract capabilities, middlemen elimination, and provenance and consensus on all transactions.



Cryptocurrencies are experiencing high growth, which is attracting lots of investment through various funding models and paving the way for tokenization model in the sharing economy.In brief, this research service covers the following points:Blockchain – An OverviewBlockchain Working PrincipleBlockchain Governance FrameworkDrivers and Challenges Use Cases Enabling New Governance ModelsBlockchain Regulatory Scenario Future Governance Frameworks and Strategic Insights

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882031/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001