Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 16 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
15 April 2020
Report on transactions of executives and related parties in ROCKWOOL International A/S shares
ROCKWOOL International A/S has received and hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in ROCKWOOL International A/S made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and/or persons closely related with them.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Camilla Grönholm
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Group Human Resources
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|377
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Gilles Maria
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Insulation South West Europe and Insulation Asia
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|585
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Henrik Frank Nielsen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Insulation North East Europe
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|556
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Kim Junge Andersen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|700
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Thomas Kähler
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Former member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Systems Division (currently, Chairman of the Board of Directors)
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016 in his capacity of former member of Group Management
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|420
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Volker Christmann
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Member of Group Management, Senior Vice President, Head of Insulation Central Europe
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: ROCKWOOL International A/S
b) LEI: 213800QRC7LNX935OZ09
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code: B shares (DK0010219153)
b) Nature of the transaction: Vesting of restricted share units received under the long-term incentive scheme 2016
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|0 DKK
|380
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction: 2020-04-15
f) Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
Further information:
Per Palludan
Group General Counsel
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 56 03 00
Attachment
Rockwool International A/S
Hedehusene, DENMARK
Rockwool International A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: