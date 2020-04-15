Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact on Global Chemical Industry due to COVID-19 Pandemic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chemical industry has been noticing the adverse effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. The chemical industry plays an important role in the production of countless products such as plastic, fertilizers, medicines, packaging products and so on. With the widespread of the coronavirus, many production facilities of several end-user industries have been halted.



With this, the demand for chemicals used in these facilities has been declined. For instance, the large butadiene derivatives such as poly-butadiene rubber and styrene-butadiene rubber are among the major components to produce auto tires and other auto parts including hoses, belts, and gaskets. With the halt in production facilities of several automobile manufacturers, a steep fall in the supply of tires in automotive industries has been witnessed. Thus, the continuing spread of COVID-19 across the globe is likely to impact demand chemicals.



However, with the outbreak of this pandemic, a light rise in the demand for the packaging materials has been increased to prevent the contamination of food, medicine, personal care, and medical products thereby creating a significant demand for chemicals involved in the packaging industry.



Based on chemical type, the industry is segmented into petrochemicals, basic inorganic, polymers, specialty chemicals, consumer chemicals, and others. Due to the downfall in crude oil prices, the market of petrochemical is expected to be most affected. Based on geography, the global chemical industry is classified into four key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to get highly affected by the spread of the COVID-19 due to the effect of the pandemic in China, Japan, and India. China is the epic center of this lethal disease.



China is a major country in terms of the chemical industry. As per the CEFIC Chemdata International, in 2018, the chemical sales in China hold for around $1.32 trillion. According to the International Council of Chemical Associations (ICCA), China is the eighth largest chemical importing nation and the twelfth largest chemical exporting nation across the globe. After China, the US is anticipated to get majorly impacted by the spread of COVID- 19.



The major companies operating in the Chemical industry getting affected due to coronavirus outbreak include BASF SE, DowDuPont, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Wanhua Chemical Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical, Evonik Industries, Jianshi Yuantong Bioengineering Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, The Linde Group, and others. Looking towards the alerting situation many chemical companies have halted their production facilities across the globe. Some other companies which are still working are operating at only 40-60% efficiency.



Research Methodology



The research team recently published a report addressing the impact of COVID-19 on the global chemical industry. The study is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. In the report, the analysis of the country is provided by analyzing various regional players, laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. The report includes analysis of different regions and countries and the effect of COVID-19 on the chemical industry of each respective region. Besides, an expected recovery timeline of the industry will also be included with the best- and worst-case scenario which will aid clients to take their future steps in the decision-making process.



Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

Government Organizations Reports

The report provides an in-depth analysis on market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the Global Chemical Industry.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Chemical Industry.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the Global Chemical Industry.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Overview and Insights

1.3. Scope of the Report

1.4. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

1.4.1. Key Findings

1.4.2. Recommendations

1.4.3. Conclusion



2. Historical Market Overview

2.1.1. Past Market Growth Estimation without COVID-19 pandemic

2.1.2. Deviations in growth rate due to COVID-19 pandemic



3. Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Supply Chain Disruption of the chemical industry

3.2. Supply Chain Disruption due to chemical industry in other industry



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Petrochemical

4.2. Basic Inorganic

4.3. Polymer

4.4. Specialty Chemical

4.5. Consumer Chemical

4.6. Others



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Companies Studied

6.1. BASF SE

6.2. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.3. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.

6.4. SABIC

6.5. Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

6.6. Wanhua Chemical Corp.

6.7. Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. LLC

6.8. Evonik Industries AG

6.9. Jianshi Yuantong Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

6.10. PPG Industries, Inc.

6.11. Linde PLC

6.12. Formosa Plastics Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qdykp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900