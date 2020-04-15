SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DetectaChem , the global leader in innovative portable detection technologies, today announced the launch of its own low-cost hand sanitizer product, now available to purchase on the DetectaChem website. The company made this move in response to product shortages and price gouging that have made it difficult for many first responders and members of the law enforcement community to secure this safety product during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’re committed to supporting first responders wherever their most urgent needs are. Historically we’ve focused our technology and innovation on explosive and drug detection technology used around the world. Now, we’re facing a new danger of infection from COVID-19 and one of the most effective weapons of defense – hand sanitizer – has been in short supply. So, DetectaChem rapidly developed a formula to offer via our website to our customers in law enforcement, first responder agencies and consumers alike,” said Travis Kisner, COO, DetectaChem.

The 4 ounce pump bottle of hand sanitizer gel, manufactured at the company’s Stafford, Texas facility, is available for $4.99. As part of the launch, customers who place MobileDetect drug field test pouch orders of $250 or more online receive free ground shipping and a free bottle of sanitizer.

Update on DetectaChem’s Upcoming MobileDetect COVID-19 Smartphone Test Kit:

As an industry-leader in automated colorimetric detection technologies, DetectaChem has developed a smartphone-based test to help in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and updates on availability, visit www.detectachem.com/covid19 . The COVID-19 test kits can be used by federal, state and local first responders and law enforcement, the military, medical agencies, health care organizations, and the general public.

The new, low-cost MobileDetect COVID-19 Smartphone Testing Kits are compatible with the globally available MobileDetect App currently in Android and Apple app stores. The test kits utilize DetectaChem’s MobileDetect pouch technology, which allows a customer to use their own smartphone or tablet device to analyze a sample collected with a MobileDetect Pouch.

When tested in conjunction with the free MobileDetect App, a positive or negative COVID-19 result will be determined, and users will be able to auto-generate reports with time, date, pictures, virus information, GPS location and more.

Users will be able to test for COVID-19 quickly and easily with accurate results in 30 minutes. The product will follow approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines.

About DetectaChem Inc.

DetectaChem is a Texas, USA-based privately-held company and manufacturer of rapidly deployable, handheld, intelligent, and easy-to-operate detection systems deployed around the world. DetectaChem is proud to be a strong supporter of the U.S. military, law enforcement and all first responders that protect our country. More information at www.DetectaChem.com .