RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global address, name, email, phone, and identity verification solutions, today announced its data enhancement solutions are being leveraged by a number of on-demand prepared food, grocery, and retail delivery companies across North America. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages, these essential businesses are realizing critical value from address accuracy tools that pinpoint delivery locations and ensure smooth delivery of supplies and sustenance directly to people observing stay-at-home and shelter-in-place orders. Melissa is currently offering free address validation services for six months (up to 100K records per month) to qualifying essential organizations working to support communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply chain management, grocery and prepared food delivery and similar services. Click here to fill out your application for consideration.



“Restaurants, grocery stores and essential goods retailers have stepped up their game to meet demand, quickly learning that location and address are not necessarily the same thing,” said Bud Walker, VP Enterprise Sales & Strategy, Melissa. “Smarter address technologies are required, empowering firms to complete delivery of essentials without a hitch.”

Businesses can fall short by relying solely on simple mapping technologies for address data, a reality made more critical with addresses often mis-entered online. For example, mapping technologies such as Google Maps do not feature parsing, standardization and verification of address capabilities. Data is not verified against authoritative reference data from the USPS or Canada Post, and is often geocoded incorrectly and missing essential information like suites or apartment numbers. The user is provided only an estimation of where an address is on a map, with no assurance the address is real or formatted correctly.

In contrast, a USPS CASS Certified Address Engine powers all Melissa’s address correction tools and identity verification capabilities. The company’s tools manage address verification at the point of data entry, rooftop location mapping for ideal delivery points, real-time analysis of lat/long coordinates to minimize drive time, and much more. Click here for greater insight on Melissa’s services optimized for firms delivering on demand, and to file your application for free support.

To connect with members of Melissa’s data enhancement services team for additional information, support and solutions, visit https://www.melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

