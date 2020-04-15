Denver, Colo., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2020 marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Mayflower to North America, forever changing life for Native peoples. In some ways, Native peoples’ struggles continue—in March the federal government announced it is removing the reservation status and 300 acres of ancestral land from the Mashpee Wampanoag Massachusetts-based tribe, which traces its ancestry to contact with the Mayflower pilgrims. Today’s Native people are responding to challenges with the resilience of their ancestors, a tribal college education, and continued strength, weaving their values and traditions into modern life. To celebrate Native peoples’ endurance and resurgence over 400 years, the American Indian College Fund and Tribal College Journal are hosting a call for entries for A Journal of Native Reflections on the Mayflower, a special-edition journal to feature a juried selection of student essays, art, photography, and film.

The contest is open to all tribal college and university students, faculty members, and staff at American Indian Higher Education Consortium-member institutions submitting original work reflective of the theme of: Resilience. Education. Strength. Deadline for entry is June 30, 2020, 11:59 MST. A Journal of Native Reflections on the Mayflower will be published November 1, 2020 to mark Native American Heritage Month.

Selections will be made in July by a jury of three industry professionals. Each entrant whose work is selected for publication will receive $200, a certificate of selection, and a copy of the Journal of Native Reflections on the Mayflower. All officially selected entrants will also be listed in the Journal.

For complete contest terms and conditions and instructions for submission, please visit www.collegefund.org/mayflower. Selections for submissions will be announced on the College Fund’s home page at https://collegefund.org and at https://tribalcollegejournal.org.

About the Tribal College Journal (TCJ) —Tribal College Journal is a national, nonprofit media organization operated by American Indian Higher Education Consortium. TCJ has covered the news, newsmakers, and issues of the tribal college movement for 30 years, earning multiple awards from organizations such as the Native American Journalists Association, Association Media and Publishing, and Western Publishing Association.

About the American Indian College Fund —Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 30 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer” and provided $7.72 million in scholarships to 3,900 American Indian students in 2018-19, with nearly 137,000 scholarships and community support totaling over $221.8 million since its inception. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Reporters: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use College Fund.

