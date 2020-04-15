NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoronaPass ™, a digital solution launched today to help protect the lives and livelihoods of communities, offers governments, healthcare organizations and corporations a way for people to demonstrate immunity to authorities when required, based on the results of rapidly expanding COVID-19 anti-body testing across the globe.



Until a vaccine for COVID-19 is created, approved and administered, the resumption of social and economic activity will depend on the ability to accurately identify who has been infected with, and built up immunity to, COVID-19. Developed by Bizagi , a leading provider of intelligent automation software, CoronaPass enables people and organizations around the world to resume important day-to-day activities.

Ernst & Young (EY), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, is among the first to announce that it is deploying CoronaPass to help their employees and other businesses return to work.

“While the science of immunity is still being explored, it is abundantly clear that certification will be necessary in a wide range of circumstances in order to facilitate business continuity and protect the most vulnerable in society from the virus,” said Bizagi CEO Gustavo Gomez.

CoronaPass enables users to apply for a pass based on their serological test results, demonstrating they have the IgM-IgG (e.g., coronavirus) antibodies. Following the test and approvals, they receive a CoronaPass QR code that can be stored on mobile devices (similar to downloading a boarding pass) or printed and presented for validation to the authorities when necessary.

This solution is essential to restoring peace of mind for those that are the most vulnerable. CoronaPass automates the certification process for front-line workers and others who have tested immune to the virus and are free to return to their normal routine. This will dramatically reduce the economic and psychological impact of current isolation and social distancing measures, without meaningfully increasing the risk for the population that haven’t contracted the virus.

“As countries around the world begin to roll-out antibody tests, now is the time to take action to find ways to easily identify those who are no longer a threat based on our understanding of the virus at this time,” Gomez said. “CoronaPass helps front-line staff, who are needed more than ever, return to work if they can prove immunity, while ensuring that vulnerable patients and customers are not at risk.”

The solution is powered by Bizagi’s proven and trusted Microsoft Azure-based cloud automation platform, which has been widely recognized for its scalability and compliance with local and global standards and regulations. Bizagi keeps users’ process applications and data safe. CoronaPass meets the highest security standards and regulations in the industry, including ISO 27001, FedRAMP, HIPPA, and GDPR.

