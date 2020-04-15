As a result of the situation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Industrivärden’s nominating committee has decided to withdraw its proposal that Industrivärden’s Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2020, approve an increase in directors’ fees (point 11 of the AGM agenda). Instead, the Nominating Committee proposes unchanged directors’ fees compared with 2019.

The Nominating Committee’s other proposals to the Annual General Meeting remain unchanged.





Stockholm, April 15, 2020





AB Industrivärden (publ)

The Nominating Committee





For further information, please contact: Mats Guldbrand, Nominating Committee Chairman, tel. +46-768-32 15 15.





The information was submitted for publication by the Head of Corporate Communications, Sverker Sivall (tel. +46-8-666-64 00), at 2.00 p.m. CEST on April 15, 2020.

