BOISE, Idaho , April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ECOL) today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, after the close of the market.



Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-347-6311 or 720-543-0197. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through May 15, 2020 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 2525592. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx .

About US Ecology, Inc.