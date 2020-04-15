Sydney, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Jordan outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.
Jordan is host to a growing number of ICT companies and has emerged as a technology start up hub for the Middle East, made possible due to a focus on ICT education and a regulatory environment which is conducive to ICT investment. It has also made great progress in the digital financial services area with support from the Central Bank of Jordan. To support further digital development; the government recently launched a Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship.
High-speed, reliable and comprehensive telecoms infrastructure is important for underpinning Jordan’s digital economy goals. Jordan already has a highly developed mobile sector which is led by three major regional players, and it is well supported by 4G LTE networks.
The launch of 4G services led to a growth in data revenues for the mobile operators and they are continuing to expand on these data offerings as a key focus area moving forward. The industry is also preparing itself for the next wave of developments relating to 5G and IoT/M2M.
Jordan is working towards improving its fixed broadband infrastructure, as its current penetration levels are still comparatively low. A national broadband network based on fibre is being deployed, however the majority of subscribers still utilise DSL services.
BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus in 2020 is having a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.
On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops. However, though challenging to predict and interpret, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.
In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government agencies and regulators, as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.
This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Jordan’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts through to 2024.
Orange Jordan, Zain Jordan, Batelco/Umniah.
