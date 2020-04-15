– Presentation with live audio webcast on Wednesday, April 22 at 11:00 AM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session –



BOTHELL, WA,, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc . (NASDAQ: COCP), (“Cocrystal” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Gary Wilcox, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cocrystal will present at the April 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( cocrystalpharma.com ). Immediately following the presentation, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 30 days.



To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorsummit.com and for more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .



About Virtual Investor Summit

The Virtual Investor Summit is an online platform that offers both public and private companies, across multiple industries the ability to stay active and engaged with the investment community. Our inaugural summit on April 22-23, 2020 will feature company webcast presentations followed by a virtual, interactive Q&A session, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. Interested participants also have the ability to request one-on-one calls with a featured company. For more information, please visit virtualinvestorsummit.com .

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, hepatitis C viruses, noroviruses and coronaviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com .