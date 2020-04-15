TORM plc (the “Company”) announces that all the resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 13 March 2020 were duly passed on a poll at today’s Annual General Meeting. The result of the poll is illustrated below.



Eligible votes (for Resolutions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 11,12 and 13) 74,267,283 Voted total 51,897,250 Voted total (%) 69.88





Eligible votes (for Resolutions 6, 7, 8 and 9) 424,267,283 Voted total 401,897,250 Voted total (%) 94.73





Resolutions Vote type Voted Voted (%) % of total voting rights voted 1. To approve the Annual Report and Accounts 2019 For

Against

Withheld* 51,879,923

0

17,327 100.00

0.00



69.86 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report For

Against

Withheld* 49,463,891

2,433,359

0 95.31

4.69



66.60 3. Ernst & Young LLP be appointed as auditor of the Company For

Against

Withheld* 51,897,250

0

0 100.00

0.00



69.88 4. The Directors be authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditors For

Against

Withheld* 51,897,250

0

0 100.00

0.00



69.88 5. The Company declares a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2019 of USD 0.10 per A-share For

Against

Withheld* 51,897,250

0

0 100.00

0.00



69.88 6. Reappointment of Non-Executive Director and Chairman Christopher H. Boehringer as Director of the Company For

Against

Withheld* 400,954,329

491,256

451,665 99.88

0.12



94.62 7. Reappointment of Non-Executive Director Göran Trapp as Director of the Company For

Against

Withheld* 401,891,234

6,016

0 100.00

0.00



94.73 8. Reappointment of Executive Director Jacob Meldgaard as Director of the Company For

Against

Withheld* 401,879,403

17,847

0 100.00

0.00



94.73 9. Appointment of Annette Malm Justad as Director of the Company For

Against

Withheld* 401,897,250

0

0 100.00

0.00



94.73 10. Renewal of Existing Allotment Authorities For

Against

Withheld* 49,379,112

1,002,618

1,515,520 98.01

1.99



67.84





Special Resolutions Vote type Voted Voted (%) % of total voting rights voted 11. Renewal of Existing Disapplication Authorities For

Against

Withheld* 49,379,112

1,002,618

1,515,520 98.01

1.99



67.84 12. Market purchase of shares For

Against

Withheld* 51,011,470

883,197

2,583 98.30

1.70



69.88 13. Reduction of the share premium account of the Company by USD 900,000,000 For

Against

Withheld* 51,896,950

300

0 100.00

0.00



69.88

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes ‘For’ or ‘Against’ a resolution.





CONTACT TORM plc Christopher H. Boehringer, Chairman, tel.: +45 3917 9200
Jacob Meldgaard, Executive Director, tel.: +45 3917 9200

Kim Balle, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +45 3917 9285

ABOUT TORM

TORM is one of the world’s leading carriers of refined oil products. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 80 modern vessels with a strong commitment to safety, environmental responsibility and customer service. TORM was founded in 1889. The Company conducts business worldwide. TORM’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and NASDAQ New York (tickers: TRMD A and TRMD). For further information, please visit www.torm.com.

