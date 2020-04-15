Dublin, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Tissue Diagnostics Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US tissue diagnostics market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR 6.9% during the forecast period. The US is dominating the tissue diagnostic market in terms of revenue and R&D. Government and private ventures are contributing significantly to the growth of the US tissue diagnostic market. The implementation of the Affordable Care Act boosted the healthcare system of U.S. New insurance policies and reforms in the healthcare system are expected to create significant opportunities for the tissue diagnostic market.



The healthcare spending is highest in the US which is estimated to be $8,608 per person. Tissue diagnostics market is triggered by the significant demand for diagnosis and treatment for cancer and related diseases. According to the American Institute of Cancer, Research Cancer is considered to be a menace that is responsible for 300 fatalities in every 0.1 million cases. The diagnosis cost, tests, stain and other diagnostic devices are highest in the U.S. compared to other regions.



Most of the key players are based in the US contributing to the growth of the tissue diagnostics market through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration. For instance, Danaher is expected to acquire Cepheid at $ 4 billion which is a molecular diagnostics company that develops manufactures and markets molecular systems and tests in the US. Procedure volume growth is significantly high in the US due to the huge prevalence of cancer patients, improving healthcare infrastructure, improved insurance coverage and reimbursement policies.



The other key factors that are driving the US market of tissue diagnostics market include reforms in the healthcare sector, rising awareness for tissue diagnostics and adoption of personalized medicines among others. Major players those are active in the market that includes Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Biogenex Laboratories, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Bio SB, Danaher Corporation, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc and Sigma-Aldrich.



Research Methodology



The market study of the US Tissue Diagnostics market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. The team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors.



Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables the analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. the analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings authenticity to the reports.



Secondary Sources Include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

Company websites and their product catalog.

The report is intended for the Healthcare industry, and other related companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size, intended quality of the service preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for a 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models.



The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the US Tissue Diagnostics market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the US Tissue Diagnostics market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the US Tissue Diagnostics market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Competitive Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. The US Tissue Diagnostics Market by Technology

5.1.1. Immunohistochemistry

5.1.2. In Situ Hybridization

5.1.3. Digital Pathology And Workflow Management

5.1.4. Special Staining

5.1.5. Hematoxylin & Eosin (H&E) Stain

5.2. The US Tissue Diagnostics Market by Diseases

5.2.1. Breast Cancer

5.2.2. Gastric Cancer

5.2.3. Lymphoma

5.2.4. Prostate Cancer

5.2.5. Non-small Cell Lung Carcinoma

5.3. The US Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product

5.3.1. Instruments

5.3.2. Consumables

5.4. The US Tissue Diagnostics Market by End-User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Pharmaceuticals

5.4.3. Research Institute

5.4.4. Laboratories

5.4.5. Other Research



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Alere, Inc.

6.2. Becton, Dickinson and Co.,

6.3. Bio SB

6.4. Biogenex Laboratories

6.5. BioMrieux SA

6.6. Cell Signalling Technology, INC.

6.7. DiaGenic ASA

6.8. Prometheus Laboratories

6.9. QIAGEN AG

6.10. Stryker Corp.



