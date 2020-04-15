New York, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technologies Enabling Smart Ships of the Future" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882030/?utm_source=GNW





In addition to industry incumbents implementing digital technologies in their fleet, startups in the industry have also managed to gather traction owing to the eased entry barriers and the willingness of large private corporations and public sector to collaborate with new and small industry players.In brief, this research service covers the following points:Technologies Enabling Smart ShipsCountry-Wise Technology InitiativesDrivers and ChallengesGrowth Opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05882030/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001