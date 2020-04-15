SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Luckin Coffee Inc. ("Luckin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LK) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Luckin from November 13, 2019 and January 31, 2020. (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Luckin's financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from "other products" were inflated; (2) Luckin's financial results thus overstated the Company's financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Luckin, holding shares before November 13, 2019 , you may have standing to hold Luckin harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [click here to join this action] There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Lead Analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

