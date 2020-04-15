TORONTO, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland”) (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2020 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, May 14, 2020, followed by a question and answer period.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020 Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET Phone Number: Toll free (North America): (866) 864-6943 Toll free (International): (949) 877-3040

The call will also be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and may be accessed on northlandpower.com .

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland’s website at northlandpower.com on May 15, 2020.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland is a global developer, owner and operator of sustainable infrastructure assets that deliver predictable cash flows. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Northland was founded in 1987 and has been publicly traded since 1997 on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NPI).

Northland owns or has an economic interest in 2,681 MW (net 2,266 MW) of operating generating capacity and 130 MW of generating capacity under construction, representing the La Lucha solar project in Mexico. Northland also owns a 60% equity stake in the 1,044 MW Hai Long projects under development in Taiwan and operates a regulated utility business in Colombia.

Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares and Series C convertible debentures trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B, NPI.PR.C and NPI.DB.C, respectively.

For further information contact:

Wassem Khalil, Senior Director, Investor Relations, (647) 288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com

northlandpower.com