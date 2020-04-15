WAYNE, Pa., April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog , which offers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions to midmarket B2B companies, announced today that Arbill has selected Unilog as their new eCommerce platform provider.



Based out of Philadelphia, PA, Arbill is a leading distributor of safety supplies and a member of the AD (Affiliated Distributors) buying group. In addition to their catalog of nearly 10,000 safety products, the company carries more than 800 SKUs under their own exclusive Truline brand. In 2019, MDM ranked Arbill one of the top 12 safety distributors in their annual Market Leaders report.

“We’ve accelerated our investment in digital commerce because the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for several of the products we distribute,” said Julie Copeland, CEO at Arbill. “Many American manufacturers have re-tooled their factory floors to rapidly produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for the front-line heroes. A strong eCommerce channel will help us get those PPE products in the hands of the people who need them most.”

In addition to safety products, Arbill offers value-add services in the form of more than 60 OSHA compliance and safety training programs. They intend to leverage their new eCommerce site from Unilog to better manage these EHS (environment, health, and safety) events by accepting online registrations and payments. They’re also looking forward to enhancing their client-specific websites with deeper personalization of the buying experience.

“We chose Unilog because they’re a recognized leader in the B2B eCommerce market,” said Copeland. “Their people, product, and track record of helping independent distributors thrive online made this an obvious decision for us.”

“Arbill represents exactly what we look for in a business partner,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO at Unilog. “They’re a strategic business that places great emphasis on not just selling product, but also educating customers on how to improve workplace safety. Our joint mission of protecting and elevating others is what I’m most excited about.”

